In the Silver League at Las Barrancas Carl Fritz, Larry Garrett and Art McLaughlin won gross. Mike Costello, Hank Gray and Wayne Fisher were the net winners. Mardy Clark, Larry Lickfelt, Johnny Chambell and John Cullen were on the winning team.
In the Mesa del Sol Quota league played at Desert Hills Cliff Weber won first with 5.1 points. Lee Laabs was second with 4.97, Don Reaksecker third with 3.65 and Jerry Olson fourth with 2.07 points. In Al’s picks played at Coyote Wash Wayne Winslow took first place. Steve Parrish and Ann Weber tied for second and Don Readsecker finished third. Mike Niemi was the consensus pick, but does not appear to have been paid well.
In the Mesa del Sol Open League played at Coyote flight gross winners were Tim Graham, Fred Hancewicz and Carl Johnson. Flight net winners were David Givens, David Lloyd and Mike Bedoya.
In the Big Break Mesa del Sol competition Friday evening Andy Pickron edged Denney McKay 93 to 92 points to win first. Andrue Jimenez was third with 82, Marc Myers fourth with 75 and Keving Kato fifth with 70 points. The competition consisted of straight drive, punch shot, Lob wall, chipping and putting events. A competition will be held nearly every Friday evening (except July 1) this summer.
Upcoming Events:
• June 25: Desert Hills Men’s Golf Association Individual Tournament at Blythe Municipal. Contact miguelzendejas24@gmail.com.
• June 23: Mesa del Sol Big Break skills competition, open to all. Contact paul@stratisgolf.com.
To have your event or results listed in this column send your information to paul@stratisgolf.com.