Mesa del Sol will remain open for 18-hole play thru June 5. The back nine will be open June 8-12. The course will then close for 3 to 4 months for a complete renovation of Greens, Fairways and Tees.
The driving range will remain open on a limited schedule and feature Friday night range/happy hour events. Junior Camps will continue thru the summer. Course conditions are in flux as preparatory work proceeds. Green fees have been reduced to $30 for 18-holes and $20 for golf after 3 pm. Contact pro shop for additional information.
Mesa del Sol will begin Junior Golf Camps at the end of May with the first beginners’ 7-16 age group camp running from May 31-June 3. The advanced camp will run from June 6-9. Beginning camp will repeat from June 13-16. Advanced camp will repeat June 20-23. Contact marci.brock@aol.com for additional information.
In the Silver League at Las Barrancas Mardy Clark, Carl Fritz and Brian Healy won gross. Wayne Fisher, Jim Nielson and Jerry Roberts were the net winners. Larry Engler, Jack Joseph, John Cullen and Larry Lickfelt were on the winning team.
In the Monday Quota group at Mesa del Sol Phyliss Mashburn won with 4.59 points. Fred Hancewicz was second at 3, Marilyn Cotter third at 2.92 and Connie Donner fourth at 2.83 points.
In Al’s Picks Jack Parker won first. Phyliss Mashburn was second. In the Yuma Golf & Country Club Men’s Golf Association Cross Country event Danny Dobosz, Serafin Perez, Brandon Quintanilla and Ron Wood won low gross with a 27. Tim Craig, Joe Catanzaro, Willy Zamora and Carlos Gallegos were second gross at 29. Richard Gothard, Bert Evans, Luke Curtis and Mark Pancrazi won low net at 29. David Carvell, Todd Craig, Dustin Craig and Fred Blohm were second net, also at 29.
In the Men’s Twilight League 2-Man designated driver scramble at Mesa del Sol Kody Boyd and Josh Hodges won low gross with a 31. Bob Ricker and Jim Allen won low net with a 30. Mike Daily and Denney McKay were second net at 31. Ty Swain and Dillon Chavez were third also at 31. Mike Daily held on to the lead in the point race with the Boehler boys close behind.
In the Open Twilight League 2-person combined total format at Mesa del Sol Marty Tovaas and Paul White won low gross with a 58. Denney McKay and Mike Daily won low net with a 52. Cory Rude and Nolan Ford were second at 53. Quinton and Madden Martin were third at 54.
Upcoming Events:
Junior Golf Camps at Mesa del Sol begin May 31 with sessions beginning June 6, 13 and 20. Contact marci.brock@aol.com.
Friday & Saturday, June 3 & 4: Humane Society of Yuma Fore Paws Scramble. See event details at HSOY website.
Saturday, June 11: Ballet Yuma’s Pointe & Putt Classic at Desert Hills. Contact alankinnell@aol.com.
Saturday, June 11: Crazy Earl’s Golf Bar Games. Contact paul@stratisgolf.com.
June 25: Desert Hills Men’s Golf Association Individual Tournament at Blythe Municipal. Contact miguelzendejas24@gmail.com.
To have your event or results listed in this column send your information to paul@stratisgolf.com.