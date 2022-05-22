Carlos Gallegos and Gabe Plaza narrowly edged out the teams Chuck Fincher and Gabe Rico, Tyler Swartzendruber and Nick Johnson to win the 2-Man 2-Day Best Ball Tournament at Yuma Golf & Country Club. Gallegos and Plaza shot 67-63, 130 with Fincher and Rico at 70-61, 131, Swartzendruber and Johnson shot 69-62, 131. Christian Gallegos and Jose Campos shot 62-58, 120 to win net. Brent Baker and Ryan McNeece were second net at 124. Robert Beverly and Ernie Cabato were third at 125.
Mesa del Sol will begin Junior Golf Camps at the end of May with the first beginners’ 7-16 age group camp running from May 31st thru June 3rd. The advanced camp will run from June 6th thru 9th. Beginning camp will repeat from June 13th thru 16th. Advanced camp will repeat June 20th thru 23rd. Contact marci.brock@aol.com for additional information.
In the Silver League at Las Barrancas John Cullen, Carl Fritz and Brian Healy won gross. Larry Enger, Tom Gremel and Johnny Chambell were the net winners. Frankie Allen, Mardy Clark, Mike Costello and Lyle Wheeler were on the winning team.
In the Moose League Scramble Alma Heckel, Bud Hammond, Jim Fitch and Steve Martin won with a 68. Knute Hammer, Rhonda Gray, Steve Ethridge and Dana Brown were second at 69.
In the Monday Quota group at Mesa del Sol Susie Larsson won with 7 points. James Dykes was second at 6.97, Rod Donner third at 5.19 and Pinky Throckmorton fourth at 4.14. In Al’s Picks David Lloyd won first. Marilyn Cotter was second, Steve Parrish got in the Money at third.
In the Men’s Twilight League 2-Man designated driver scramble at Mesa del Sol Bob Ricker and Jim Allen emerged from a season long slump to win low gross with a 32. Manny Martin and Howie Jorajuria won low net with a 29. Kris Sockwell and Nate Schug were second net at 31. Robert Vaughan and Ernie Jimenez were third also at 31. Mike Daily held on to the lead in the point race with the Boehler boys close behind.
In the Mesa del Sol Friday Open League team cha, cha, cha format Don Martin, Marilyn Cotter, Don Reaksecker and William Justice won with a 13 under par 135 in a scorecard playoff. Phyllis Mashburn, Mike Brick, Hank Browning and Steve Martin were second, also at 135.
In the Open Twilight League 2-person combined total format at Mesa del Sol Gabe Ortiz and David Doherty won low gross with a 67. Lance Pangerl with help from a blind draw won low net with a 58. Mark and Nolan were second at 61. Mike Daily and Denney McKay were third also at 61.
Hole in Ones: Dwight Raley made an ace on the 5th hole at Mesa del Sol. Dwight’s second career ace on the 5th. Mike Costello aced the 2nd hole at Foothills Par 3. Congrats Dwight and Mike.
Upcoming Events:
• Junior Golf Camps at Mesa del Sol begin May 31st with sessions beginning June 6th, 13th and 20th. Contact marci.brock@aol.com.
• May 28 thru 30: Men’s Yuma City Golf Championship at Desert Hills. Return entry forms to golf shop.
• Saturday, June 4: Humane Society of Yuma Fore Paws Scramble. See event details at HSOY website.
• Saturday, June 11: Ballet Yuma’s Pointe & Putt Classic at Desert Hills. Contact alankinnell@aol.com.
• Saturday, June 11: Crazy Earl’s Golf Bar Games. Contact paul@stratisgolf.com.
To have your event or results listed in this column send your information to paul@stratisgolf.com.