High School golfers can tune up their games with Rich Walton and Marci Brock at Mesa del Sol on Saturdays, August 6th, 13th and 20th. Instruction runs from 7:00 to 8:30 in the morning with all facets of the game reviewed. Contact Marci at marci.brock@aol.com.
In the Yuma Golf & Country Club Men’s Twilight League 2-man add ‘em up Peter Sterenberg and Jeff Byrd won gross with a 74. Carlos Gallegos and Roy Puckett won net with a 68. Tom Schmunk and Terry Freydenlund were second gross. Tony Hammons and Chris Pilkington were second net.
In the Silver League at Las Barrancas on July 19 Brian Healy, Mardy Clark and Art McLaughlin won gross. Mike Vanatta, Lyle Wheeler and Bobbi Bellusci were the net winners. John Cullen, Carl Riggs, Hank Gray and Mike Peabody were on the winning team. On July 28 Dale Hoch, Mardy Clark and John Cullen won gross. Conrad Eisenach, Ron Gapp and Ken Kingston were the net winners. Lyle Wheeler, Mike Peabody, Marco Viloria and Will Young were on the winning team.
In the Mesa del Sol Quota league played at Desert Hills on July 18 Dale Balmer won first with 6.34 points. Garry Sletten was second with 6.27, Martha Reaksecker third with 3.17 and Steve Parrish fourth with 2.68. On July 26 in Al’s Picks played at Yuma Golf & Country Club Jack Parker and Steve Parrish tied for first. Tim Segrest was third and Bob Lauer fourth. Mike Niemi was the popular pick, but it did him no good.
In the Mesa del Sol Open League played at Coyote Wash on July 22 in a 2 best of 3 ball format Garry Sletten, Wayne Winslow and Mike Niemi took first. Fred Hancewicz, Rod Donner and Dale Balmer were third. On July 29 in a team total net format with 2 holes thrown out Marie Barchus, Don Reaksecker and Bill Dowding took first. Marilyn Cotter, German Puente and Mike Celentano were second. Fred Hancewicz, Wayne Winslow and Harry McKemy were third.
In the Big Break Mesa del Sol competition Friday evening Emilio Sanchez won with 150 points. Denney McKay took second with 125 and Mark Ford third with 115. A competition will be held every Friday evening this summer.