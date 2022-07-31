High School golfers can tune up their games with Rich Walton and Marci Brock at Mesa del Sol on Saturdays, August 6th, 13th and 20th. Instruction runs from 7:00 to 8:30 in the morning with all facets of the game reviewed. Contact Marci at marci.brock@aol.com.

In the Yuma Golf & Country Club Men’s Twilight League 2-man add ‘em up Peter Sterenberg and Jeff Byrd won gross with a 74. Carlos Gallegos and Roy Puckett won net with a 68. Tom Schmunk and Terry Freydenlund were second gross. Tony Hammons and Chris Pilkington were second net.

