In the 2nd Annual Foothills Rotary Coyote Wash Scramble Tark Rush, Jeremy Cadell, Dean Wolfe and Sean Toomey took first with a net 47. Corey Middelstadt, Dale Middelstadt, Mike Linhairs and Russ Wright were second at 51. Javi Garcia, Mike Campos, David Estrada and Carlos Zaragoza were third at 52.
In the Women’s League at Foothills Par 3 Linda Wilder, Renee McCarrell and Joyce Steffans won gross. Georgia Juarez, Wilma George and Judy Rausch were the net winners. Cheryl Close, Deb Passino, Judy Zauner and Geneil Wilson were on the winning team. In the Men’s League Curt Treadwell and David Richelderfer won gross. Jack Costello and Bill Meinhelt were the net winners. Darryl Dupuis, Ken McCarrell, Norm Nash and Jerry Gardner were on the winning team.
In the Women’s League at Foothills Executive Reta Boechler, Loretta Schneider and Dawn Diamond won gross. Pat Green, Laurie Gsell and Chris Tastad were the net winners. Mabel Kampstra, Jeanne Holloway, Shelly Williamson and Dona Wagner were on the winning team. In the Men’s League Frank Russell, Ken Sutton and John Cullen won gross. Lyle Wheeler, Chuck Wilson and Elliot Johnson were the net winners. Bob Lecorchick, Jeannot Levesque, John Martin and Ben Ruybal were on the winning team.
In the Women’s League at Las Barrancas Loretta Schneider, Dorothy Gartner and Barb Souter won gross. Tammie Hagen, Bobbi Bellusci and Reta Boechler were the net winners. In the Silver League Gary Sather, Mark Stoner and Brian Healy won gross. Dennis Phillips, Tom Kelly and Rusty Wies were the net winners. Jack Joseph, Larry Lickfelt, Rick McConnell and Leroy Rosen were on the winning team. In the Copper League Steve Gartner and Gary Sather won gross. Don Flint and Gary Hill were the net winners. Royd Fettig, Marco Viloria, Dennis Hammermeister and Will Young were on the winning team.
In the Moose League Scramble at Mesa del Sol Shirley Patterson, Jim Fitch, Susan Jones and Steve Martin won with a 68. Bob Peterson, Diana Bird, Jim Shepley and Bob Lauer were second at 71. Donna Brown, Jim Flood, Joyce Martin and Tim Sokolik were third at 72.
In the Can Am Men’s League at Mesa del Sol 3 of 4 best ball format Todd Matthews, Michael Celentano and Chuck McGuffie won with 62 points. Steve Parrish, Ray Butler, Murray McDonald and Bill Pearson were second at 61. Normand Berube, Maurice Thom, Scott Rinn and Dennis Lund were third with 59 points.
In Al’s Picks at Mesa del Sol Joanna Nealer won first. Sandy Lee was second, Willy Peterson was third and Wayne Winslow fourth. Mike Mikkola was once again the most popular pick and won nothing. In Krogman’s Follies Normand Berube, Tom McFarland, Ron Stirler and Richard Bosch won with 70 points. Jim Peterson, Wayne Gunion, Terry Matthews and Bert Scott were second at 65. Todd Matthews, Art Scott, Ken McNeal and Kent Dunstan were third with 64 points.
In the Mesa del Sol Ladies Club 3 Little Pigs format flight gross winners were Donna Lalonde, Marilyn Cotter, Donna Brown and Vonnie Bosch. Flight net winners were Barb Sanders, Colleen Scott, Jo-Ann Givens and Shirley Rutledge.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s Association 2-man best ball format Steve Martin and Curt Barber won gross with a 6 under par 66. Cliff Weber and Mike Mikkola were second at 72. Maurice Thom and Ken Givens won low net with a 60. Raymond Throckmorton and Don Martin were second at 61.
Upcoming Events:
• Saturday, April 16: Mixed 2-Person Spring Shamble at Mesa del Sol. Contact kavosler@gmail.com.
• Saturday, April 23rd: Crazy Earl’s Men’s Invitational at Mesa del Sol and Women’s Invitational at Foothills Par 3. Contact paul@stratisgolf.com.
• Saturday, May 7: Pride of the Mesa Gila Ridge Band 4-person Scramble at Mesa del Sol. Contact Patty Langille at salembaby3@gmail.com.
To have your event or results listed in this column send your information to paul@stratisgolf.com.