Mesa del Sol will begin Junior Golf Camps at the end of May with the first beginners’ 7-16 age group camp running from May 31st thru June 3rd. The advanced camp will run from June 6th thru 9th. Beginning camp will repeat from June 13th thru 16th. Advanced camp will repeat June 20th thru 23rd. Contact marci.brock@aol.com for additional information.
In the Silver League at Las Barrancas Mardy Clark, Larry Garrett and Brian Healy won gross. Linda Murphy, Frank Reed and Gary Hill were the net winners. John Cullen, Lee Estes, Art McLaughlin and John Newberry were on the winning team.
In the Moose League Scramble Dave Lindsey, Bob Peterson and Steve Martin won with a 68. WOJO, Jim Fitch, Steve Eldridge and Bob Lauer were second at 71.
In the Monday Quota group at Mesa del Sol flight winners were Brad Rohloff, Jerry Olson and Garry Sletten. In Al’s Picks Susie Larsson won first. Mike Celentano was second, Dale Balmer was third and Wayne Winslow fourth. Confusion ensued when it was discovered that Steve Parrish was unavailable for picking.
In the Men’s Twilight League 2-Man combined total at Mesa del Sol John Boehler and son Zach won loss gross with a 75. They were aided by Zach’s hole in one on the 13th. John nevertheless beat Zach by 3 strokes. Reggie Feller and Andy Rico won low net. Esteban Hernandez and Jesse Arcega were second net. Denney McKay and Mike Daily were third. Mike Daily held on to the lead in the point race with the Boehler boys close behind.
In the Mesa del Sol Friday Open League individual format flight gross winners were Curt Barber (67), Rod Donner and Connie Donner. Flight net winners were Don Reaksecker, Jerry Olson and Garry Sletten.
In the Open Twilight League 2-person best ball Joe Kapugia and Jimmy Wright won low gross with a 33. Howie Jorajuria and Manny Martin won low net with a 28. Quinn and Manny Martin were second at 30. Al and David Givens were third at 31.
Hole in Ones: Zach Boehler aced the 13th hole while playing in the Mesa del Sol Men’s Twilight League. Ann Lee aced the 7th hole at Las Barrancas. Congratulations Aces.
Upcoming Events:
• Saturday, May 21: (Rescheduled) Desert Hills Men’s Association 2 man, six, six, six format. Contact miguelzendejas24@gmail.com.
• Junior Golf Camps at Mesa del Sol begin May 31st with sessions beginning June 6th, 13th and 20th. Contact marci.brock@aol.com.
• May 28 thru 30: Men’s Yuma City Golf Championship at Desert Hills. Return entry forms to golf shop.
• Saturday, June 4: Humane Society of Yuma Fore Paws Scramble. See event details at HSOY website.
• Saturday, June 11: Ballet Yuma’s Pointe & Putt Classic at Desert Hills. Contact alankinnell@aol.com.
• Saturday, June 11: Crazy Earl’s Golf Bar Games. Contact paul@stratisgolf.com.
To have your event or results listed in this column send your information to paul@stratisgolf.com.