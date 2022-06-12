Mesa del Sol with be closed beginning Monday June 13th . Greens, Tees and Fairways will be renovated and planted with new grass. October 1 is the estimated date for all 18 holes to be playable again.
In the Silver League at Las Barrancas Art McLaughlin, Brian Healy and Marty Clark won gross.
John Newberry, John Johnson and Greg Beatie were the net winners. Carl Fritz, Jack Joseph, Rusty Wies and Carl Riggs were on the winning team.
In the Yuma Golf & Country Club Men’s Golf loyalty points format Peter Sterenberg took first with 36 points. Ray Face was second at 37 points and Jon Vance third also at 37. Tom Schmunk won low net with 32 points. Richard Gothard was second with 34 points and Mike Byrd third also with 34 points.
In the Mesa del Sol Quota league played at Desert Hills Corina Birney won first with 5 points. Don Martin was second with 4, Harry McKemy third with 3.8 and Jerry Timm fourth with 2.61 points.
In the Men’s Twilight League at Mesa del Sol individual stroke play Mike Daily continued his season long domination winning the night’s 9-hole event with a 35. Dean Wolfe was second also at 35, but losing a score card playoff due mainly to the tournament committee cutting his handicap. In the Spring Point Race Mike Daily repeated his 2021 Spring Championship with 221 points. Bob Ricker made a late charge passing 4 players to take second at 190. Jim Allen was third with 176 points.
In the Mesa del Sol Open League played at Coyote Wash 2 of 3 best ball format Garry Sletten, Jerry Olson and Michael Niemi won with a 131. Phyllis Mashburn, Marilyn Cotter and Harry McKemy were second at 132. Tim Segrest, Connie Donner and Bill Dowding were third at 133.
In the Open Twilight League 2-person shamble at Mesa del Sol Manny and Quinn Martin won low gross with a 31. Jon Green and Lance Pangerl won low net with a 28. Kris Sockwell and Zach Boehler were second with a 29.
Upcoming Events:
• Junior Golf Camps at Mesa del Sol with sessions beginning June 13th and 20th. Contact marci.brock@aol.com.
• June 25: Desert Hills Men’s Golf Association Individual Tournament at Blythe Municipal. Contact miguelzendejas24@gmail.com.
To have your event or results listed in this column send your information to paul@stratisgolf.com.