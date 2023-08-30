It’s been a rough start to the season for most local volleyball teams in Yuma County, as the only team to grab a win through the first week and a half of the season is Kofa, who took down Yuma High in three straight sets on Monday (25-9, 25-17, 25-11).
Cibola, Gila Ridge, San Luis, Yuma Catholic and Yuma High have all lost at least one game by defeat in straight sets. San Pasqual and Antelope are yet to play this season.
Both Cibola and Yuma Catholic have lost six straight sets to begin the season, as the Raiders lost to Pinnacle and Cesar Chavez, while YC lost to Central and Holtville.
Gila Ridge took its first match to five sets at home against Brawley in its season opener, but lost 15-10 in the final set. The Hawks lost to Mountain Ridge 3-0 on Tuesday.
San Luis lost 3-0 to West Point in its home opener on Tuesday.
Gila Ridge, Yuma High and Somerton took to Mesa del Sol for their first local events of the season on Monday afternoon. Hawks sophomore Trent Karvoski and senior Ryder Schultz tied for the win in the event, each scoring a 42. Gila Ridge won the event outright, as the Criminals and Toros did not have enough players to field a team score.
Gila Ridge occupied all of the top five spots, with the best score by a player of an opposing school was a 49 by Yuma High senior Parson Sievert in a tie for sixth with fellow Criminals senior Isaiah Hernandez and Gila Ridge senior Nathaniel Goulding.
In Somerton’s first golf event, freshman Bernardo Felix and Diego Ayala rounded out the 12 finishers in the final two spots, scoring a 67 and 71, respectively.
With several course changes at Mesa del Sol, the round was a bit of an adjustment for some players, along with it being the season opener as well.
“I felt like our guys handled adversity pretty well,” Gila Ridge boys golf coach James Kuzniak said. “We didn’t have a chance to play the back nine until today because it was closed for remodeling. That was an adjustment, but the course was in great shape... Our guys battled the heat and come out with some good starting scores that we will continue to improve upon as we play more matches.”
Gila Ridge faces off St. John Paul II and Kofa at Desert Hills tomorrow. Somerton gets Yuma and Kofa at Desert Hills on Sept. 11. Yuma High faced off with Buckeye and Kofa on Tuesday at Yuma Golf & Country Club, but no scores were reported. They go again next Tuesday.