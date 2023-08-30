It’s been a rough start to the season for most local volleyball teams in Yuma County, as the only team to grab a win through the first week and a half of the season is Kofa, who took down Yuma High in three straight sets on Monday (25-9, 25-17, 25-11).

Cibola, Gila Ridge, San Luis, Yuma Catholic and Yuma High have all lost at least one game by defeat in straight sets. San Pasqual and Antelope are yet to play this season.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you