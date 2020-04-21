Yuma High’s two-time wrestling state champion Jayden Dobson has enrolled at Yuma Catholic, according to both YC and Dobson’s father.
Dobson, who also plays football, is currently a junior.
In February, Dobson won the AIA Division III 220-pound individual title to help the Criminals win their second team title in three years. Also an individual champ in 2019 as a sophomore, he had a chance next year to become only the second three-time state champ in Yuma High wrestling history — had he stayed at the school.
Instead, he’ll drop one division to join Yuma Catholic’s wrestling team, which is coming off a sixth-place in the Division IV state tournament.
In a text to the Sun, Dobson’s father, Glenn Dobson Jr., wrote: “Yes it is true that Jayden is enrolled at Yuma Catholic. This decision was very difficult to make. We sat down and talked as a family and decided to send Jayden to Yuma Catholic for better academic opportunities. We believe the academic opportunities will help prepare Jayden for the next level after his senior year.”
Though known more as a wrestler, Dobson has also earned accolades on the football field. This past fall for the Criminals, he was named All-4A Southwest Region Second Team as a defensive lineman.
Under the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s transfer rule, Dobson presumably will have to sit out the first half of both YC’s football season and YC’s wrestling season next school year as a senior, assuming he goes out for both sports.