Three local teams dominated the sectionals meet Saturday in wrestling.
The Gila Ridge boys wrestling team won the Division II section I tournament and the Hawks will be bringing nine wrestlers to the state championships next week.
The nine qualifying wrestlers for the Hawks are: Richie Gerber, Javier Perez, Clemente Delgado (sectionals champion), Brady Jones, Nathan Kempton (sectionals champion), Ayden Navarro, Jarett Cervantes, Armando Valencia (sectionals champion) and Jacob Webb.
The Hawks will have three returning state placers that will aim for a state title. Kempton is a rising star according to his coach and has a perfect 10-0 record this year.
Cibola’s boys wrestling team competed in the Division I section III tournament Saturday and took home second place with 164.5 points.
The Raiders will take 10 wrestlers to the state meet.
Johnny Sierra (145 pounds), Jeordon Mellor (160) and Liam Hoffmeywer (heavyweight) all won first place honors Saturday.
Diego Camarillo (106) and Rey Estrada (138) earned second place finishes, while Demarko Gomez (120), Victor Chavez (152) and Scott Britt (170) took home third place.
Angel Salcedo (132) and Alan Esquivel (195) finished fourth in their weight divisions.
Yuma High School will be taking three wrestlers to the state meet after competing in the Division III section I tournament Saturday.
Sophomore Sabian Russel (113) pinned his way through the tournament according to head coach Beau Seibel.
Junior Zach Fowler (170) improved his record to 8-2 on the year and took second.
Senior Mario Bugarin (12) suffered his first loss of the year and took second place. He lost to the same wrestler in the state finals match last year.