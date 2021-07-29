At the end of a soggy and wet Southwest PGA Junior Prep Tour Championship at Oakcreek Country Club local golfer Oliver House captured the win in the boys 7-8 age division. While House's victory was the highlight, several other local youth had great showings at the event. Ian Chavez (boys 9-10) had a seventh place finish, Devin Chavez (boys 11-12) came in fourth, Trent Karvoski (boys 13-14) tied for third and lost a scorecard playoff, John McMahen (boys 16-18) finished in tenth and Brody Dreidger (boys 16-18) came in 16th. On the ladies side Eli Felix (girls 13-14) came in third place.

