The Arizona Interscholastic Association released its initial conference placements for the 2023 high school football season on Thursday, including two adjustments to two teams in Yuma County.

Originally in 6A, the Cibola Raiders were bumped down from last year’s placement to 5A after a difficult season in the 6A West Valley Section, in which they finished fourth at 2-8. In 2021, the Raiders went 6-4, finishing fourth in the 6A Desert Southwest Section.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you