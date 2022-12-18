The Arizona Interscholastic Association released its initial conference placements for the 2023 high school football season on Thursday, including two adjustments to two teams in Yuma County.
Originally in 6A, the Cibola Raiders were bumped down from last year’s placement to 5A after a difficult season in the 6A West Valley Section, in which they finished fourth at 2-8. In 2021, the Raiders went 6-4, finishing fourth in the 6A Desert Southwest Section.
The Kofa Kings were in the 4A Copper Sky Section in 2022, but a tough 1-9 record continues their slide from 6A dating back to 2017. They are set to move to 3A in 2023.
These placements come as a result of the AIA’s evaluations of team win/loss record, as well as how changes in conference impact scheduling.
Overall, the sentiment among both school’s athletic directors is positive, as more scheduling opportunities open up more avenues for play in the local region, particularly with Cibola, which gives the Raiders the opportunity to play more teams in the West Valley which also play in 5A.
“There are more 5A teams in the West Valley, which from a scheduling standpoint, moving Cibola to 5A makes sense,” Cibola athletic director Vicki Kugel-Brandt said. “The move to 5A will place us in a new region and with that, we will be able to compete against new teams which we look forward to doing.”
“It’s definitely a beneficial thing for us,” Cibola head football coach Kasey Koepplin agreed. “It makes our trips shorter and easier... As far as competition goes, it is most likely not going to drop as some of those teams around us in 5A are on the cusp of being 6A. Overall, it’s a good move for us.”
For Kofa, the move is also a welcome sight. Before Kofa’s 32-29 win over Alhambra this season on Oct. 7, the Kings hadn’t won a game since Oct. 20, 2017 for a total of 39 consecutive losses. Kofa athletic director Joe Daily welcomed the new change.
“I think our program is moving in the right direction,” Daily said. “Even though we are getting dropped down into 3A, I believe it will make us much more competitive. It’s going to help us rebuild the Kofa program and make it successful again.”
Other factors to consider regarding Kofa are player safety, the new Somerton High School which is set to open in the fall, which will take a portion of the Kofa freshman population, as well as Kofa being placed in the same conference as crosstown rival Yuma High, which remains in 3A.
“It’s important our players be protected, especially because if your numbers aren’t high and you’re playing the same guys on offense, defense and special teams, you significantly increase risk of injury,” Daily said. “It’s also very exciting to be able to be back in the same conference with Yuma High. I think it makes it more exciting for the rivalry.”
Kofa head football coach Pablo Cota was unavailable for comment.
Every other football team in Yuma County remains in its previous conference selection from the 2022 season.