Cibola senior swimmer Emma Amon signed to Xavier University Monday afternoon.
Amon is one of the most successful girls swimmers in school history and had been committed to the Musketeers since August.
“I’m super excited,” admitted Amon. “A little nervous too because it’s so far away (from home).”
Xavier participates in the Big East Conference, one of the premiere conferences in all of college athletics. But outside of athletics, the academics and tight knit community impressed Amon.
Amon will be a part of the school’s nursing program.
Xavier is located outside of Cincinnati (Ohio) and has an enrollment of around 4,500 undergraduate students – one of the driving factors in Amon’s decision to attend the school.
“I like (that the school) is a little smaller,” said Amon. “It’s not super overwhelming. The town is very nice and everyone there has been kindhearted.”
Amon’s career at Cibola has been nothing short of amazing. All four years as a Raider, her team won the Yuma Union High School District championship. Her final three years included top-10 finishes in both 200 IM and 100M breaststroke events – including a third-place finish this last season during the AIA’s Division I championship meet.
Communication between the two parties started last year. Ever since she submitted her swimming results to the school, Amon and Xavier head coach Brent MacDonald have been frequently communicating.
And over the summer, Amon took an unofficial visit to Xavier where she got to meet the coach and other members of the team.
“He let me swim in their pool,” said Amon. “It was super cool … The girls I met were super encouraging and telling me I should come here. I really liked the team aspect.”
With Amon’s high school swimming career over, she will continue her practice and tournament schedule with Yuma Heat – a local competitive club swimming organization.
Yuma Heat allows local swimmers to practice six days a week nearly every week of the year.
Amon believes she will enroll at Xavier next August.