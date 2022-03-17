It was a successful season this past winter for the Yuma Catholic Shamrocks girls soccer team. The team finished up with a 10-6-2 record and qualified for the postseason following a victory over ALA Ironwood in the state play-in round on Feb. 9.
One of the key reasons for Yuma Catholic's postseason berth was the play of senior Angelica Pimentel. She was a premier offensive weapon for the Shamrocks who produced 18 goals and five assists. For her efforts on the field, Pimentel was 3A Southwest All-Region First Team and was an honorable mention on the all-conference team.
With her selection as the 2022 Yuma Sun/Yuma Rotary Club Player of the Year for girls soccer, Pimentel reveals she was not expecting to receive such recognition for her on-field talents.