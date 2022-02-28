Coming into Monday evening’s Region 1 championship game, Arizona Western College boasted the ACCAC Men’s Player of the Year Yaxel Lendeborg as well as the ACCAC Coach of the Year in Kyle Isaacs.
Despite those advantages, the Matadors came up short against Cochise College Apaches in overtime 73-67 at The House.
AWC got off to a slow start offensively and trailed for a majority of the first half. After 20 minutes of play, the Matadors were behind 30-25. Then to start off the second half, AWC went on an 8-0 spurt to regain its momentum. A wing three-pointer from freshman guard Marquis Hargrove capped off the run to give the Matadors a 33-30 lead.
The Apaches answered that run with a 12-2 run of their own as AWC trailed 42-35 early in the second half. AWC remained in contention with the help of Lendeborg whose offensive rebound and putback with 9:39 left in regulation pulled the Matadors to within one point at 48-47.
Both teams traded the lead multiple times later in the period in a nip-and-tuck affair. Inside of six minutes left in the period, AWC freshman guard Najeeb Muhammad’s hesitation dribble allowed him get the step on his way to the basket for two points. This gave the Matadors a brief 57-55 edge on the scoreboard.
A three ball from sophomore Mojus Mojus helped AWC inch further ahead at 60-57 with less than four minutes to go in the half. Inside of two minutes and AWC in possession, Lendeborg dove on the floor and successfully saved the ball. A few passes later, Muhammad canned an open three-pointer which extended the AWC lead to six at 63-57.
Defensive breakdowns in the closing 90 seconds of the half allowed Cochise back in the game however. With 6.6 seconds to go, AWC surrendered the game-tying basket. On the ensuing possession, the Matadors could not locate a quality shot as the game went into overtime.
In the extra session, Cochise scored the opening bucket and did not trail for the remainder of the ballgame. Lendeborg led the Matadors in scoring and rebounding with 17 and 13 respectively. He logged 40 minutes on the night before fouling out. Meanwhile Stephen Byard of Cochise led all players with 25 points on 11-of-16 shooting from the field.
Cochise will host the District Championship on Saturday at 7 p.m. and will play the Region 18 champion.