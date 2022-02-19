15 and counting.
Currently riding a 15-game win streak, the Arizona Western College Matadors men’s basketball program will travel to Chandler-Gilbert for its next game on Saturday. After that, the Matadors will close out the regular season Tuesday night at home against Central Arizona.
Heading into the weekend, AWC last suffered defeat way back on Dec. 1 with a 77-70 loss to Cochise. As the winning streak continues to grow, AWC first-year head coach Kyle Isaacs states that opposing teams are starting to take notice of the Matadors.
Because of this string of success, Arizona Western has been on the receiving end of top-notch efforts from rival teams. However, Isaacs has been pleased with how his club has met each challenge during the winning streak.
“We are taking everybody’s best shot night in and night out,” Isaacs tells the Yuma Sun. “In four or five of the last seven games, we’ve been behind and found a way to come back and win. Our guys have done a great job of stepping up and taking care of business during some close games.”
In the midst of AWC’s lengthy win streak, coach Isaacs credits a balanced lineup that features multiple contributors. Forward Yaxel Lendeborg and guards Evan Butts, Nate Duda, Najeeb Muhammed and Mojus Mojus all have double-figure scoring averages at this point in the season. Because of such quality depth, it makes opposing defenses weary of focusing on one single player.
“Our best asset is our team chemistry. On any given night, it could be somebody else’s turn to lead the offense in scoring,” coach Isaacs adds.
With an overall record of 24-3, AWC is currently unranked in the Division 1 National Junior College Athletic Association Poll. While the Matadors remain outside the top 25, they are among 13 other non-ranked teams that have received votes. Despite the club’s unranked status, the Matador’s head coach believes his team is poised for a strong finish to the 2021-22 campaign.
“Of course every team likes to have that type of honor to be ranked in the top 25, but our main focus is to take care of business on the court. The other details will take care of itself. If we play our style of basketball, we will be in a good situation come March,” Isaacs continues.