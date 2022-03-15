The Arizona Western College Matadors (9-18) picked up a couple of home wins Tuesday in doubleheader action against the Scottsdale Artichokes at the Charlie Dine Softball Field. In the process, AWC ended its five-game losing skid.
In the first contest of the day, the Matadors won a close one by a final score of 3-2. After falling behind 2-0 in the second inning, AWC responded with two runs of their own in the third. Starting pitcher Sherlyn Molina led things off in the frame with a double, and later came around to score on a fielding error by Scottdale. Then with two outs and a runner on third, Jocelynn Hernandez came through with double to drive in AWC’s second run of the frame.
The deciding run of the ball game came in the fifth inning. Molina was hit by a pitch and was awarded first base to start off the frame. A sacrifice bunt by Lynette Niebla allowed Molina to reach second. Already in scoring position, Molina advanced to third on a stolen base with one out. She would eventually come around to score thanks to a single from Christina Robles.
All told, AWC collected seven hits in the game compared to five for Scottsdale. Meanwhile, Molina got the win for the Matadors as she pitched a complete game and allowed two earned runs with eight strikeouts to her credit.
The second game of the day started out just as competitive as the first. After four full innings, AWC had a 3-2 advantage. Then then Matadors offense poured it on with three runs in the fifth and five more in the sixth. Right fielder Abigail Ibarra went 3-for-4 at the plate and notched four RBIs in the win for AWC. Hernandez and catcher Desiree Moran also recorded two runs batted in apiece.
Elisa Garcia went six full innings and did not allow an earned run in the win for the Matadors. Up next on the schedule, the Matadors plan to travel to Central Arizona on Saturday for a doubleheader starting at noon.