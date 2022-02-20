The hits keep coming for the Arizona Western College women’s basketball program.
The Matadors only loss of the season came way back on Nov. 17 with a 61-59 setback at Pima. Since then, AWC has reeled off a remarkable 24 straight victories. The most recent win in that streak came Saturday afternoon in a 63-45 road triumph over Chandler-Gilbert.
Next up on the schedule, the Matadors plan to close out the 2021-22 regular season at home against the Central Arizona Vaqueras this Tuesday evening. The Vaqueras have enjoyed a stellar season in their own right as they come into the contest with an overall mark of 23-5. That being the case, AWC head coach Patrick Cunningham looks forward to the test against a quality opponent.
“We’ve had some really good teams here at AWC since I’ve been head coach here and I’d say this year’s team is one of the best during my tenure,” Cunningham said of his club. “That’s why it’s going to be a fun matchup to see what we can do against Central Arizona. It’s going to be even more special being that Tuesday night is Sophomore Night.”
Part of AWC’s success this season lies in the fact that the roster has a good mix of freshman and sophomore talent with a total of seven sophomores and five freshmen. Cunningham’s lineup also gives him flexibility as several players on the roster can play multiple positions.
Individually, freshman center Alliance Ndiba has been the team’s leading scorer at 17.8 point per game. However, she has been out of the lineup since Jan. 29 with a knee injury. In her absence, sophomores Tersea Da Silva and Christeina Bryan have stepped up to keep the Matadors playing at a consistent level. As coach Cunningham explains, good depth and team chemistry has been a trademark of Arizona Western’s success this year.
“We had some key returning players coming into the season and added some talented freshmen to the mix as well. It’s a very competitive league, but we knew we had talent and experience to work with. It’s also a very close-knit group off the floor that has bought into our system.”
As of Feb. 14, AWC was ranked 14th in the Division 1 National Junior College Athletic Association Poll. In order to enjoy continued success Tuesday and beyond into the postseason, coach Cunningham stresses the importance of consistency in practice and in games.
“It’s been a rough schedule lately playing every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday for the last few weeks and I’m really proud of what the team has accomplished. If we can just focus on the little things and maintain our level of play, we will put ourselves in great shape for a postseason run,” Cunningham continues.