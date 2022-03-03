The No. 12 ranked Arizona Western College Matadors (28-2) will host the Region 1 championship game this Friday at The House.
In addition to laying claim to the Region 1 title, the winner of this matchup will earn an automatic bid to the NJCAA Division 1 Women’s National Tournament in Lubbock, Texas. Should the Lady Matadors come out victorious, it would be the program’s first national tournament berth since 2002 and the second tournament berth ever for AWC.
As it turns out, a familiar foe is standing in the way of the Matadors postseason aspirations. A year ago, it was this same Eastern Arizona Gila Monsters squad who ended AWC’s hopes of tournament glory by beating the Matadors in the regional finals.
One of the main differences between this year’s title game and last year’s is the fact that AWC will be playing Eastern Arizona with the benefit of home-court advantage. According to Matadors head coach Patrick Cunningham, he expects an electric atmosphere for Friday’s game at The House.
“We already had a regional championship game at home with the men’s team, and the energy there was fantastic,” Cunningham tells The Yuma Sun. “We have great student participation and also great support from our winter visitors, so I expect the same type of excitement you saw from the men’s game a few days ago.”
When it comes to matching up against Eastern Arizona, Cunningham states that he has the utmost respect for the opposition’s tournament experience. Additionally, the Gila Monsters possess quality depth and athleticism which will make for a highly competitive showdown.
“We’ve beaten them twice this year, but none of that matters right now because this is a one-game season. The key for us will be to rely on our defense, rebounding and a balanced offensive attack,” the AWC coach adds.
In particular, coach Cunningham mentioned 6-foot-1 guard Catarina Ferreira and six-foot forward Ajae Yoakum as key players that the AWC defense needs to contain. For the Matadors, they will likely counter with 6-foot-1 forward Christeina Bryan and 5-foot-8 guard Teresa Da Silver. Aside from those two offensive standouts, Cunningham believes other contributors will have to emerge down the stretch in order to secure the region title.
“Christeina has been playing really well for us, and we figure they may try and focus on Teresa, so that just means other players will have to step up and make shots when called upon. The bottom line is we’ve won 28 games by playing our game. We can’t stray from that now. Just play strong defense, do not allow easy shots and easy transition opportunities,” Cunningham continues.