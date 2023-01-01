Ringing in the New Year is a tradition that starts as the clock strikes midnight, casting away the previous year and establishing a new beginning for what is to come. As resolutions are made, friends and families come together to rejoice for new opportunities. Instead of spending time with their family on Sunday though, 12-year-old Gavin LaRose and his father, Mike, look to embark upon a new journey, one which takes a pair of homegrown Yuma locals nearly 5500 miles away from home to the Nordic country of Sweden.
Unlike most children who play participate in football, soccer, baseball or basketball, LaRose is a star in both roller and ice hockey, a journey which started at age seven, and leads him to a tournament in Sweden with his travel team, the Arizona Bobcats to compete against teams whose names he can hardly pronounce.
“I’m very excited for the experience,” Gavin said, beaming. “I’ve never been overseas, to have this opportunity to play in Sweden with my teammates is something that I’ve really been looking forward to.”
Long before he discovered hockey, the young LaRose was much like most kids in the Yuma area, trying the typical turnstile of beginner athletics such as teeball, soccer and basketball. What separated Gavin from the rest was his irregular competitive drive for such a young age. In each sport, he expressed his competitive nature through a glaring example.
“Starting in teeball, he’d be so upset when the ball didn’t come to him,” Mike laughed. “He’d be playing first and the ball would go to left field and he’d be upset that he couldn’t field it. So we decided that probably wasn’t the sport for him... In soccer, he couldn’t ever wrap his head around the fact that the other team scored on him.”
Eventually, basketball became a more natural fit for Gavin, as he still plays today, but it would take the backseat after his next sporting experience. At age seven, Mike and wife Michelle enrolled Gavin in a skating program in Yuma, teaching Gavin proficiency on roller skates. A conversation between Michelle and a friend sparked a potential opportunity for Gavin in hockey if he enjoyed life on skates. After two weeks of learning and some strong confidence in their eldest son’s abilities, the LaRose’s enrolled Gavin into a casual roller hockey league at Kennedy Memorial Park.
Growing up in Yuma as a three-sport athlete in baseball, football and basketball, Mike knew very little about hockey upon his son’s sudden interest.
“I knew nothing,” he said. “For me, the best part about hockey before I ever followed it was the fights. That was the main eye candy for me before we started watching Gavin play. Once he got in there, that all changed. I’d rather watch him play hockey than anything else, it’s been that fun.”
In Gavin’s first hockey game, he was placed at goalie. The fit was a natural one, as the then-seven-year-old decided he never wanted to play any other position again. He wanted to play hockey, and tend the net while doing so.
After his first season of rec league, Gavin joined the Yuma Blaze, a roller hockey travel team. In his first tournament with the Blaze, Gavin gave up the maximum of eight goals in four straight mercy rule losses, putting his total at 32 goals given up on the day, a rough beginning in travel hockey to say the least. In order to improve, Gavin was going to need goalie lessons.
Enter Dallas Preston, a former roller goalie from Yuma who was connected with the LaRose family through several coaches and hockey family friends. Wasting no time and eager to get his son better, Mike got on the phone and started setting up lessons. Preston and LaRose trained together every weekend for nearly two years, and the improvements helped drastically.
“He’s always been ready for the next challenge,” Preston said. “From the first time I worked with him, he’s always wanted more. The spotlight, the moment has never been too big for him.”
Gavin won the starting goalie spot on the 10U team for Blaze. Instead of giving up eight goals a game, he was giving up four or less, making double digits saves each game. Ultimately, Gavin began pitching shutouts and thriving in the cage. He also played up on the 12U team.
The next arena for Gavin to conquer was the ice. Ditching his inline skates for blades, the ice was an immediate fit for the young LaRose. At age 10, Gavin was brought up to play with a 12U team in the Coyotes Development Program at Chandler Ice Den. He couldn’t keep the smile off of his face.
“What really struck me was at the end of his first full season on ice, he jumped off the ice after winning the last game against a team they had lost to in the regular season,” Mike recalled. “His smile was so big and he told me he wanted to go again next year. I was sold.”
Gavin continued playing roller hockey with the AZ Outlaws, eventually winning an IHAAZ State Championship in the summer of 2021 as the team’s goalie. At the same time, the LaRose family got a call from the Arizona Bobcats, an elite ice hockey travel team in Chandler which Gavin had encountered previously.
“They wear these super cool navy blue helmets and uniforms and just come out and beat everyone,” Gavin said. “They are so good and I wanted to be a part of a winning team, so I had to try out and luckily, I got the team I wanted.”
As the only team member from Yuma, the constant travel was a major commitment for the LaRose family, and now with a confirmed spot on a team in the Phoenix area, a six-hour round trip multiple times a week was an inevitable occurrence. Through the first few months, the cost of hotels, food and gas weren’t insurmountable, but eventually began to take a toll. Building relationships with other family seemed to do the trick, as the LaRose clan began to avoid certain costs, while solidifying relationships around the team.
Upon telling his teammates where he hails from, Gavin often gets responses of “Is that even a real place?” And “How far do you have to drive?”
A typical week on the road for Mike and Gavin involves a drive to Phoenix on Tuesday before a goalie and team practice, then a return drive home puts them back in Yuma just before midnight. Thanks to the graciousness of his teachers at Gila Vista Junior High, Gavin is able to dodge the penalties of his absences as long as he maintains good grades. On Friday, the pair drive back to Phoenix, staying with the Maragh family, parents of Gavin’s teammates. Gavin and Mike stay in Phoenix until Sunday, playing games and practicing before they head back west.
“The travel is definitely a grind, but it’s become such a part of our routine that we always find a way to make it happen,” Mike said. “By the end of the season it does get tiring, but watching him play washes all of that away... “For him to put in the work and Dallas’ coaching helping him out, allowing him to go from roller hockey to a top tier ice hockey program in Phoenix is just a mind-boggling thing for me. I’m so proud of the work he’s put in.”
“Both of my parents sacrifice so much for me,” Gavin added. “I’m grateful for my dad because he drives me wherever I need to go and always supports me when I’m there.”
When hockey turns into trips to Tennessee, Texas, Colorado or California, the LaRose clan looks to make it into a vacation, taking the three children to the zoo or other fun family-friendly destinations to balance the scales.
However, all vacations fall short compared to the pair’s upcoming trip. Through the connections of head coach Pat Conacher, the Bobcats will play a week’s worth of games to open 2023, taking on teams from Sweden, all the way to Hong Kong. It’s certain to be the experience of a lifetime. When asked about how he may fair against the potentially dauting competition, the hyper-competitive LaRose didn’t even flinch. With dreams of playing college and professional hockey, LaRose has a lot of confidence, especially for a winter sport athlete living in a city where it’s only reached below freezing once since he was born in 2010. He wouldn’t have it any other way.
“I expect them to be very skilled and talented,” Gavin said. “But I know I’m the best goalie in Yuma, so that’s all I need.”