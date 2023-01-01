Ringing in the New Year is a tradition that starts as the clock strikes midnight, casting away the previous year and establishing a new beginning for what is to come. As resolutions are made, friends and families come together to rejoice for new opportunities. Instead of spending time with their family on Sunday though, 12-year-old Gavin LaRose and his father, Mike, look to embark upon a new journey, one which takes a pair of homegrown Yuma locals nearly 5500 miles away from home to the Nordic country of Sweden.

Unlike most children who play participate in football, soccer, baseball or basketball, LaRose is a star in both roller and ice hockey, a journey which started at age seven, and leads him to a tournament in Sweden with his travel team, the Arizona Bobcats to compete against teams whose names he can hardly pronounce.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you