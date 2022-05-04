Cibola High School announced their new varsity football coach Thursday, April 21, following the Yuma Union High School District Governing Board meeting.
Kasey Koepplin, who most recently served as the defensive coordinator for Beulah High School in North Dakota, will lead a Cibola program that has compiled a 21-13 record in the past four seasons. He is the eighth head football coach in Cibola history.
“We are excited to watch Coach Koepplin get to work with the team,” CHS Athletic Director Brett Pavey said. “We know he has high expectations for the program and will bring a lot of energy to the team.”
In addition to coaching Beulah’s defense, Koepplin coached basketball and track in his six years at the school. He previously played and coached at Mayville State University, his alma mater, and spent time as a defensive coordinator for Gila Ridge High School earlier this decade.
The Raiders, coming off a 6-4 season and undefeated record against YUHSD schools in 2021, returns a significant portion of its roster, including standout running backs Isaac Rios and Tevon Meller and leading receiver Isaiah Arriola.
They open the regular season in September.