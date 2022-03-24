The Cibola Raiders girls tennis club overwhelmed the visiting Maricopa Rams on Thursday afternoon.
The Raiders won five out of six matches in singles play, and then went on to sweep the Rams in three doubles matches. In the No. 2 singles slot, BrieAun Gonzales scored a 6-2, 3-6, 10-7 victory over Chloe Saysana. At No. 3, it was Makyla Kerekes who got the better of Angelica Bautista 6-3, 6-3.
In the No. 4 game, Cibola's Mariela Casroerna won 6-1, 6-1 over Anouk Lenos. The Raiders continued their winning ways in the No. 5 singles game with Katelyn Brooks' 6-4, 6-0 triumph over Kayla Griego. Also in the No. 6 matchup, Gilda Calderon had little trouble putting away Lexie Nordoff 6-0, 6-0.
Gila Ridge 9, San Luis 0
The Gila Ridge Hawks did not drop a single set in a convincing win over visiting San Luis on Thursday. Lilly Moreland, Faith Voorhies, Sarah Emmons, Brinley Hill, Emma Christensen and Nicole Jimenez were all straight set winners in singles competition for Gila Ridge.
Kofa 7, Yuma 2
Playing the role of visitor, the Kofa Kings topped the Yuma Criminals. Kofa won five of the six singles matches and two of the three doubles matches en route to the win. Chile Limon, Aliya Chavez, Ariel Wilson, Athena Sandoval and Emily Zambrano all scored straight set wins for Kofa on the day.
In doubles action, the No. 2 team of Wilson and Chavez, as well as the No. 3 group of Zambrano and Ivona Stamenkovic were credited with victories for the Kings.
BOYS PREP TENNIS
Cibola 8, Maricopa 1
The Cibola boys team replicated the success of the girls team with a dominant showing against Maricopa Thursday afternoon. In the No. 2 spot, Diego Servin won in three sets over Cooper Krigbaum, 6-0, 4-6, 12-10. Meanwhile at No. 6, Cibola's Isaac Ahmadi earned a hard-fought 6-3, 1-6, 10-6 victory over Lucas Bennett.
All the other winners in singles play for the Raiders included straight set victories for Matthew Davis, Tyson Straley and Randall Sorensen.
Kofa 5, Apollo 4
The Kings protected their home court with a win against Apollo Thursday. Things got off to a slow start at the top of the lineup for Kofa with losses in the No. 1 and 2 singles matches.
However, the back end of the rotation picked up the slack with a clean sweep in positions 3-6. Luis Rodriguez, Hardy Corpus, Edgar Rodriguez and Nikkola Corpus all won in straight sets. Between that group of four Kofa competitors, they lost only three combined games on the day.
The deciding point in the meet happened in doubles play. Kofa's No. 3 team of Edgar Rodriguez and Nikkola Corpus clinched the win for the Kings with an 8-2 triumph over Apollo's Anthony Mora Barcena and Jackson Devlin.