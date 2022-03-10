In girls softball Thursday, the Cibola Raiders competed in the Tournament of Champions in Bullhead City where they lost to Gallup of New Mexico 4-3 in six innings.
Cibola got off to a hot start as they led 3-0 after three full innings. However, Gallup posted two runs in the fourth and fifth innings to spoil the Raiders bid for victory. Delanie Ott went 1-for-3 at the plate with a pair of RBIs for Cibola while teammate Alysa Perez was 2-for-2 with a base on balls.
On the mound, Miranda Salcido pitched five innings without allowing an earned run or a walk. She struck out eight batters and allowed seven hits. The Cibola defense committed three errors in the game.
The Raiders will play their next contest of the tournament Friday morning at 11:30 a.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Cibola 9, Yuma 0
Also on Thursday, Cibola traveled to Yuma where they came away win a 9-0 shutout victory. The Raiders did not drop a set the entire afternoon.
Sharon Garbooshian, BrieAun Gonzales, Makyla Kerekes, Mariela Casroerna, Katelyn Brooks and Gilda Calderon all earned straight set victories in singles play for the Raiders.
Chandler 6, Gila Ridge 3
Gila Ridge traveled to Chandler where they were suffered a 6-3 defeat. The Hawks did earn a pair of wins in singles play however. In the No. 2 position, freshman Faith Voorhies won a grueling three-set match against senior Hannah Truong 6-7, 6-2, 12-10. In the No. 4 slot, Sarah Emmons made quick work of Maddie Moran 6-1, 6-0.
The Hawks No. 2 doubles tandem of Lilly Moreland Brinley Hill defeated Truong and Sophie Ogles 8-4.
Kofa 8, San Luis 1
The Kofa Kings earned a road win over San Luis on Thursday. Aside from the No. 1 singles match, Kofa won every other competition on the day. Melony Mota, Alina Honcharova, Ariel Wilson, Aliya Chavez and Athena Sandoval all picked up straight set wins in singles play for the Kings. At the No. 1 position, Mia Gonzalez won the only match of the day for the Sidewinders 7-6, 6-1 over Chile Limon.
BOYS TENNIS
Kofa 6, San Luis 3
Kofa also picked up a home win against San Luis in boys tennis Thursday. After dropping matches at the No. 1 and No. 2 singles positions, the Kings swept the remaining singles matches. Hardy Corpus, Luis Rodriguez, Edgar Rodriguez and Nikkola Corpus all won in straight sets for Kofa.
The Kings also took two of three doubles matches. The No. 2 team of Luis Rodriguez and Diego Ambriz won 8-4 over Edgar Vargas and Kevin Ceballos. At No. 3, Edgar Rodriguez and Nikkola Corpus won 9-0 over Jesus Meza and Daniel Garcia of San Luis.
Gila Ridge 8, Chandler 1
The Hawks were dominant at home against Chandler. After a loss at the No. 1 singles position, Gila Ridge did not drop a set the rest of the day. Jacob Takesuye, Aeden Hudson, Blake Thomas, Isaiah Harrington and Shawn Garner all came away with straight set wins for the Hawks.
PREP GOLF
Yuma Catholic 2nd at Sun City
The Yuma Catholic Shamrocks traveled to the Sun City Country Club Thursday and came away at that meet in second place in extremely windy conditions. With a team score of 174, the Shamrocks finished between BASIS Phoenix (158) and Glendale Prep (185).
Individually, Braden Hunt and Brennan Reese led YC with identical scores of 43. They were followed on the team by Brody Driedger, Aasher Barrows and Luke Stallworth, all of whom shot 44 on the day.
PREP BASEBALL
San Luis 3, Gila Ridge 0
San Luis picked up a shutout win on Thursday. After four scoreless innings between the two clubs to start the ballgame, the Sidewinders managed two runs in the fifth and one more in the sixth to pull away for the victory.
Eduardo Villareal, Eric Abarca and Ernesto Ochoa each pitched in with an RBI apiece to provide the offense in the win. On the mound, Wilber Espinoza was the winning pitcher as he tossed six and two-thirds with nine strikeouts.
YC 10, Benjamin Franklin 4
Yuma Catholic produced plenty of offense in its latest win over Benjamin Franklin. YC posted three runs in the first and four more in the second to take a commanding early lead at 7-0. The Shamrock offense plated two more runs in the fourth and scored its last run of the ballgame in the fifth to salt away the victory.