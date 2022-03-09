On Wednesday afternoon, the Cibola Raiders (2-2) traveled to Yuma High (3-4) where they overcame an early 2-0 deficit to eventually go on to win by a final score of 4-2. It was the second consecutive loss for the Criminals.
Yuma broke through on the score board in the home half of the first. A single to right field by freshman Deven Aguirrebarrena led to extra bases as the ball was misplayed in the outfield. By the time Cibola's defense got the ball back to the infield, Aguirrebarrena was standing at third base. Aguirrebarrena would later score in the inning and was the first of two runs the Criminals pushed across the plate in the opening frame.
The Raiders would inch back into the game in the third with a run, and then took control of matters with three runs in the fourth. As it turned out, that would stand as the final score with the Raiders winning 4-2. Cibola senior Adrian Martinez recorded the victory as he tossed four innings and did not allow an earned run. Meanwhile, Justin Bouts took the loss for Yuma as he went seven full innings and allowed three earned runs on nine hits.
Offensively, Cibola senior leadoff man Antonio Torres was a standout performer with a 3-for-4 effort at the plate and scored two runs in the ballgame. Meanwhile, teammate and fellow senior Salvador Herrera also went 3-for-4 in the Raider victory. Collectively, Cibola registered 12 hits compared to seven for Yuma.
Next up on the schedule, Yuma will travel to Estrella Foothills on Friday where they will open league play against the Wolves at 7 p.m. As for Cibola, they will host Gila Ridge on Friday at 3:45 p.m.