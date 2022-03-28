After their latest win Monday afternoon against Central, the Cibola Raiders varsity softball team now own an overall season mark of 14-8.
This includes a winning stretch of five victories in the last six ballgames. In the contest with Central, Cibola’s offensive standouts included Illianna Cordova who went 3-for-3 at the plate. Meanwhile, Elysa Moreno and Kenzie Nakasawa each produced 2-for-4 outings.
According to head coach Shelly Baumann, this is about where she expected the club would be at this point in the season record-wise.
“Sure, there were a few games here and there that I thought we could of won,” Baumann tells The Yuma Sun. “We went 2-3 in our recent tournament in Mohave, and we had a chance to go 4-1 if things played out a little differently. But all in all, I feel like we are right where we should be as a group.”
The Raiders have had several players contribute to their winning mark to this point in the spring campaign. Junior starting pitcher Miranda Salcido has been a dominant performer both offensively and defensively. She is second on the team in batting average, hitting at a clip of .406. She also leads the team in home runs (8) and RBIs (32), primarily hitting in either the No. 3 or 4 spot in the batting order.
Meanwhile, Salcido has evolved as a pitcher as well. As Baumann adds, Salcido’s mixture of pitches keeps opposing hitters off balance most of the time.
“She likes to work down in the zone, and she has a great screwball and changeup that she’s been working on. Miranda’s been a great addition to our lineup,” the coach says.
Another key contributor has been senior Delanie Ott. After playing shortstop earlier in the season, Ott has now made her presence felt on the other side of the diamond at first base. In addition to her versatility in the infield, Ott currently boasts a .377 batting average with 22 runs batted in.
As for Moreno, she has been a consistent presence at the leadoff position in the order for Cibola. Baumann states that the senior second baseman can set the table for the Raider offense in a variety of ways.
“Elysa is a terrific slap hitter for us. She can also lay down the bunt or hit away when asked to,” Baumann continues.
As the season moves forward, Cibola’s head coach reveals she wants to see her club improve its focus defensively to close out innings quickly when opposing offenses are down to their final out. In terms of overall hitting, she would like to see the Raiders be more selective at the plate and avoid chasing pitches outside the strike zone. If these adjustments can be made, Baumann feels confident this year’s Raiders team can once again qualify for the state tournament.
“We’ve played some really good non-conference teams from California, Nevada and New Mexico, so we know what we need to strive for. I don’t think we’ve even reached our full potential yet, so I’m excited to see what we’re capable of moving forward. I want us to focus on winning as many games as possible so we can be one of the top 24 teams in the state,” she adds.
Cibola’s next test will come on April 7 at Kofa. Start time for that game is slated for 7 p.m.