The Cibola Raiders protected their home field Friday afternoon with a 7-2 victory over the visiting Kofa Kings. With its last loss on March 7, Cibola's overall mark now stands at 13-2.
After allowing a pair of runs in the top half of the first, Cibola fired back with three in the bottom of the frame. Raiders starting pitcher Andrugh Yee accounted for one of those runs with an opposite field single through the right side of the Kofa infield.
The Raiders then rallied for four big runs in the third which effectively put the game out of Kofa's reach. All told, Cibola posted eight hits in the ballgame. Senior Aydon Guzman made his presence felt offensively with a 2-for-3 outing at the plate and produced an RBI with two more runs scored for the Raiders.
Meanwhile, Yee recorded a complete-game win and did not allow an earned run on two hits. He also collected five strikeouts.
Yuma High 4, Dysart 3
Also on Friday, the Yuma High Criminals earned their second consecutive win with a 4-3 triumph over Dysart. Yuma posted three runs in the second and added an insurance run in the fifth. Things got close in the sixth as Yuma yielded a three-run home run to Dysart.
However, Yuma maintained a one run edge heading into the seventh and called upon sophomore reliever Rafael Aceves to close things out. As it turned out, he struck out the side and preserved the win for the Criminals.
Offensively, the Yuma offense produced eight hits in the ballgame. Jamie Palomino, Edgar Gastro and Justin Bouts all enjoyed multi-hit performances at the plate. Meanwhile, Damian Cabrera was the winning pitcher of record and also accounted for a Yuma home run in the contest. Afterward, head coach Nick Johnson credited his club with good fundamental play in the win.
"It was a great defensive game for us, and we showed we could play small ball and win," Johnson told The Yuma Sun. "We executed a safety squeeze and we were able to bunt and move runners over and put together quality at bats."
PREP SOFTBALL
Cibola 12, San Luis 4
The Raiders picked up their third straight win at home Friday over visiting San Luis. Both teams enjoyed offensive production early as the Raiders led 7-4 after two full innings. Cibola added three more in the fourth and two more in the sixth to salt away the win.
Collectively, Cibola accounted for 16 hits in the contest. Senior Elysa Moreno went 4-for-5 at the plate with a pair of runs scored. Fellow senior Delanie Ott also made an impact for the Raiders with a 3-for-5 outing that included a team-high four RBIs and two runs scored. On the mound, junior Miranda Salcido picked up a complete-game victory.
Gila Ridge 7, Centennial 6
With five runs in the third and two more in the fifth, Gila Ridge got the better of Centennial on the road. The Hawks offense produced nine hits and had Raegan Rosas, Klarissa Radar and Tayler Reishmann all enjoy multi-hit games. Carmen Salinas was the winning pitcher as she went six innings and allowed three earned runs on three hits.
Antelope 23, Mountainside 5 (5 inn)
Antelope 1, Mountainside 0 (forfeit)
It was a good day for Antelope as they swept their doubleheader at Mountainside. By virtue of the two victories, the Rams extend to a four-game winning streak.
In the first ballgame of the day, Antelope won convincingly in a five-inning affair. The second contest was also awarded to the Rams by way of forfeit.
GIRLS PREP TENNIS
Basha 7, Gila Ridge 2
While the Gila Ridge boys tennis team was shut out 9-0 by Basha, Gila Ridge managed to win two matches on the road Friday against the Bears. Hawks No. 1 singles player Lilly Moreland defeated Marisol Anchondo in three sets 6-4, 2-6, 10-5. Meanwhile, Gila Ridge's No. 3 singles player Sarah Emmons accounted for the team's other win with a 7-5, 6-3 triumph over Micaela Anchondo.
Lee Williams 8, Yuma 1
Senior Star Marquez accounted for Yuma's only match win of the day with a 6-2, 6-2 performance against Chloe Atkinson in the No. 2 singles position.