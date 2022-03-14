On Monday afternoon, the Cibola Raiders (4-2) notched an 8-4 road victory at Gila Ridge (0-5) in a non-conference affair. It was Cibola’s third straight win and fourth win in its last five games.
With both teams scoring a pair of runs in the opening frame, Cibola began to take control of matters with three runs in the third. Then in the home half of the fourth, the Hawks answered with a two-run inning to trim the Cibola lead to 5-4.
The Raiders posted two runs in the fifth and one more in the sixth to salt away the win. Both teams collected 10 hits apiece in the contest.
Cibola senior Salvador Herrera led all batters with three hits in the game. He also accounted for two runs scored and drove in two RBIs on the day. Two other Raider batters, Aydon Guzman and Saul Benitez also recorded multi-hit games as they both went 2-for-4 in the game and combined for three runs batted in.
For Gila Ridge, Ryder Schultz, Keaton Young and Allen Magallanes each recorded mult-hit games with two apiece in defeat. Meanwhile, Schultz led the club with two runs batted in.
Next up on the schedule, Cibola plans to host the Pinnacle Pioneers on Thursday at 3:45 p.m. As for Gila Ridge, they plan to travel to Kofa for its next game Thursday at 6:30 p.m.