On Friday afternoon, the Cibola Raiders earned a 1-0 home win over visiting Gila Ridge.
Cibola senior Antonio Torres scored the game's only run in the third inning. He was also one of seven Raiders to collect a hit in the contest. On the mound, it was Sebastian Orozco Araiza who picked up the win. He pitched a complete seven innings for Cibola and allowed just two hits and struck out seven on the afternoon. Orozco Araiza did not issue any walks to Gila Ridge.
Girls Softball
Bagdad 23, Antelope 0
Bagdad traveled to Antelope on Friday and won in a blowout 23-0. After a four-run first inning, Bagdad exploded for 11 runs in the third and eight in the fourth to win in five innings. As a team, Bagdad collected 24 hits in the contest.
Estrella Foothills 15, Yuma 1
The Yuma Criminals were overwhelmed at home by Estrella Foothills in a five inning affair. Collectively, Yuma registered seven hits in the game and senior Anahy Trujillo-Vargas accounted for the club's lone RBI. She went 2-for-3 at the plate.