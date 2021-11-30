Cocopah Speedway served up Thanksgiving dinner for drivers and crew members following Thursday night’s practice session for the Harvest Hustle Turkey Classic.
Then on Friday and Saturday, a handful of drivers came back for seconds, and thirds.
They didn’t actually feast on any more turkey, but they did feast on feature event wins, with four drivers gobbling up back-to-back victories in the 2021 Thanksgiving weekend event at the Somerton oval.
The special holiday show, which featured nine racing divisions, saw Tim Ward, an Arizona native who now calls Harcourt, Iowa, home, win both nights’ IMCA Modified Division feature events; superstar Don Shaw, from Ham Lake, Minn., win the two Dirt Late Models feature events; Shane Paris, from Muscatine, Iowa, win the two IMCA Sport Modified features; and Colton Murphy, from Temecula, Calif., take home two Mini Dwarf Car Sportsman Division wins.
The show officially brought the curtain down on the 2021 season at Cocopah Speedway.
The track now prepares for the 2022 season opener, the IMCA.TV Winter Nationals presented by Yuma Insurance. Racing is scheduled Jan. 5, 6, 7 and 8, followed by the Pit Crew Challenge on Jan. 12, and more racing on Jan. 13, 14, and 15.
“We’ve got a great schedule ready to go for 2022,” said Brad Whitfield, Cocopah Speedway’s general manager. “We can’t wait for the Winter Nationals to get here and get it started.
“But we can’t leave 2021 behind without thanking the drivers, crews, fans, sponsors and the Cocopah Tribe for an incredible year.
“And it couldn’t have ended any better than it did with the Turkey Classic. It was two nights of great racing.
“And I think everyone liked the turkey dinner too,” added Whitfield with a laugh.
Ward made himself right at home, starting eighth and taking the Friday night IMCA Modified feature event, and then coming back on Saturday, starting sixth, and winning that race too.
The only other notable facts about those two races, were Phoenix’s Zachary Madrid finishing second on Friday and third on Saturday, while Brawley’s Russell Allen ran fourth after starting seventh on Friday, and finished third on Saturday.
Shaw, meanwhile, a championship-winning, dirt track racing icon, most likely didn’t break a sweat while winning Friday night’s Late Models feature from the No. 2 spot on the grid, and Saturday night’s feature from the pole position.
Yuma’s Kent Rosevear, the only local driver entered, finished fifth both nights.
On the IMCA Sport Modified level, it was no cakewalk for the driver from Iowa, as Paris started fifth in Friday night’s 17-car event, and had to come from the fourth spot to win Saturday night’s 20-car event.
Yuma’s Miles Morris finished second on Friday and ran fourth on Saturday, while Yuma’s Jimmy Davy ran third on Friday and second on Saturday after starting sixth.
On the smallest level, the Mini Dwarf Car Sportsman Division, Temecula’s Murphy won the Friday night 20-lapper after starting fourth, and won the 15-lap Saturday night feature after starting second.
Other Turkey Classic feature event winners were Yuma’s Grace Escalante in Friday night’s Mini Dwarf Car Masters Division and Yuma’s Lincoln Marks in the Saturday night feature; Menlo, Iowa’s Miciah Hidlebaugh in the Friday night IMCA Stock Car feature and Clear Lake, Iowa’s Chanse Hollatz on Saturday night.
Also, Ramona, Calif., driver Brian Brown won the Friday night IMCA Hobby Stock feature and Yuma’s Bobby Horton won the Saturday night feature; Michael Wrightsman, from Peoria, Ariz., won the Friday night Pure Stock feature and Tyler Pagano, from Tuscon, won on Saturday night; and Ramona, Calif., driver Robert Peters won the Friday night Dwarf Car feature and El Cajon, Calif., driver Bobby Brown won the Saturday night feature.
In all, the Cocopah Speedway pit was filled with an unofficial count of 108 race cars.
“It was a packed house,” said Whitfield.
“I can’t wait to see how many show up in January. I have a feeling it might be just as crowded. And that would be a good thing.”