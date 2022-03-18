On Friday, the Yuma Criminals baseball team fell to Tombstone on the road 6-5. As a team, Yuma collected nine hits in defeat. Freshman Deven Aguirrebarrena and sophomore Edgar Castro both went 2-for-3 at the plate for the Criminals. Parson Sievert took the loss for Yuma in a six-inning appearance.
Antelope games canceled
The Antelope Rams were scheduled to face both Monument Valley and Williams on the road Friday. However, due to illness on the team, Antelope did not make the trip. Next up on the schedule, the Rams plan to travel to Greg Williams Field for a double header against Mohave Accelerated on March 25. Start time for the first game is slated for 2 p.m.
Cibola 7, Kofa 5
On Friday, the Cibola Raiders baseball club earned a 7-5 home win over the Kofa Kings. While Cibola improves its record to 6-2 on the year, Kofa drops to 10-8-1.
PREP SOFTBALL
San Luis 5, T.G. Brown 1
The Sidewinders won 5-1 over Trevor G. Browne at home in a non-conference affair. Ivannya Perez enjoyed a 4-for-4 effort at the plate while also scoring two runs in the ballgame. As a team, San Luis collected 12 hits in the victory. Alondra Sandoval picked up the win as she allowed four hits and struck out six in five innings of work.
San Pasqual splits doubleheader
The San Pasqual Valley Warriors traveled to Salome where they lost the first game of the day by a final score of 27-12. Then in the second game, San Pasqual rebounded in a 17-6 victory. Both games went five innings.