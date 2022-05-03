Patrick Cunningham will return as head coach of the Arizona Western Lady Matadors’ basketball program for the 2022-23 season, Arizona Western Athletic Director Jerry Smith announced on Tuesday.
Cunningham will return for his 24th season as head coach after initially stepping away from the position last month. Cunningham returns after leading the Lady Matadors to their second-ever appearance in the NJCAA DI Women’s Basketball Championship this past season, guiding the Lady Matadors to the program’s first-ever Elite Eight appearance.
Over the past 23 seasons, Cunningham has led the Lady Matadors to 483 wins and two Region I championships, recording three 30-win seasons, including a program-record 32 wins during the 2000-2001 season.
The Lady Matadors are looking for back-to-back Region I titles for the first time in program history, coming off a record-breaking 2021-22 season which included a program-best 24-game winning streak.