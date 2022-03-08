The No. 9 ranked Arizona Western Matadors baseball team (21-3, 11-1) extended their winning streak to nine games with a pair of wins over Chandler-Gilbert (10-12, 4-10) 3-1 and 11-0 on Tuesday afternoon in Chandler.
Noah Marcelo got the Matadors off to a good start, crushing a lead-off home run to open the ballgame, his fourth homer of the season, putting the Matadors in front 1-0. Arizona Western added another run in the second inning on a Coyotes’ error.
After Chandler-Gilbert got on the board in the second inning, the Matadors got their two-run lead back in the third, extending the lead to 3-1 thanks to a wild pitch.
Chandler-Gilbert would bring the tying run to the plate in the sixth inning but Matadors’ starter Joseph Taveras would get the Coyotes to line into a double play to end the threat.
Taveras would finish the game with a strikeout as the Coyotes left the tying run on at second base.
The Matadors continued their first-inning offense in game two, taking a 2-0 lead in the top of the frame thanks to a Max Weller sacrifice fly and a Samuel Fabian double scoring JC Navarro.
Dylan Edmands added to the Matadors' lead in the second with an RBI single to push the advantage to 3-0 before the Matadors would scratch across a fourth run later in the frame thank to a Coyotes’ error.
Edmans picked up his second RBI of the day with a double to extend the lead to 5-0 in the fourth inning before Weller picked up a sacrifice fly to make it a 6-0 lead. Fabian ripped a double down the left-field line to up the lead to 7-0, capping off the three-run inning.
Edmands got things started once again in the sixth inning, lacing a leadoff triple to left-center to open the inning before scoring on a Navarro sacrifice fly to extend the Matadors’ lead to 8-0. Arizona Western would add three more in the seventh inning highlighted by a Reece Longstaff two-run triple.
Jorge Carvajal and Jack Waters combined for seven shutout innings in the 11-0 rune-rule win over the Coyotes.
The Matadors return home on Saturday, hosting Scottsdale in an ACCAC doubleheader beginning at noon at Walt Kammann Baseball Field on the campus of Arizona Western College.
AWC softball drops two games at South Mountain
The Lady Matadors (7-18, 2-14) dropped both games of a doubleheader, 7-4 and 12-11 to South Mountain (16-10, 9-7) in Phoenix on Tuesday afternoon.
After falling behind 1-0 in the first inning, Desiree Moran doubled with two outs in the second inning to move Iliana Manzano to third base before Lynette Niebla hit a sacrifice fly to tie the game at 1-1.
South Mountain opened up a 4-1 lead before Jasmine Molina tied the game back up in the fifth inning with a fly ball into right field that was dropped, scoring three runs.
The Cougars would score three unanswered runs, scoring two in the bottom of the fifth and an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth inning as the Lady Matadors could not recover, dropping game one 7-4.
Monzano and Moran each finished with two hits in the game while Molina drove in three of the Lady Matadors' seven runs.
South Mountain put a four-spot on the board in the first inning of game two to jump out to a 4-0 lead on the Lady Matadors.
Christina Robles got the Lady Matadors on the board in the second inning with a double that scored Moran, cutting the Cougars’ advantage to 4-1. The Lady Matadors would cut the deficit to 4-2 when Hannah Evans-Tapia scored on a wild pitch to cap off the two-run inning.
The Lady Matadors continued to swing the bats, scoring a run in the fourth inning before plating two runs in the fifth inning thanks to a Moran RBI double and Niebla RBI single. Angela Oros opened the top of the sixth inning with a solo home run and would add four more runs in the inning, highlighted by an Evans-Tapia two-run homer to push the lead to 10-4.
Arizona Western added a run in the seventh inning before South Mountain came storming back, scoring eight runs in the bottom half to come back and beat the Lady Matadors 12-11.
Mordan led the Lady Matadors with three hits and drove in a pair while Evans-Tapia knocked in three runs in the loss.
The Lady Matadors will return to action on Tuesday, March 15, hosting Scottsdale in an ACCAC doubleheader beginning at noon at Charlie Dine Softball Field.