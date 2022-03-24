The Cibola Raiders girls tennis club overwhelmed the visiting Maricopa Rams on Thursday afternoon.
The Raiders won five out of six matches in singles play, and then went on to sweep the Rams in three doubles matches. In the No. 2 singles slot, BrieAun Gonzales scored a 6-2, 3-6, 10-7 victory over Chloe Saysana. At No. 3, it was Makyla Kerekes who got the better of Angelica Bautista 6-3, 6-3.
In the No. 4 game, Cibola's Mariela Casroerna won 6-1, 6-1 over Anouk Lenos. The Raiders continued their winning ways in the No. 5 singles game with Katelyn Brooks' 6-4, 6-0 triumph over Kayla Griego. Also in the No. 6 matchup, Gilda Calderon had little trouble putting away Lexie Nordoff 6-0, 6-0.
Gila Ridge 9, San Luis 0
The Gila Ridge Hawks did not drop a single set in a convincing win over visiting San Luis on Thursday. Lilly Moreland, Faith Voorhies, Sarah Emmons, Brinley Hill, Emma Christensen and Nicole Jimenez were all straight set winners in singles competition for Gila Ridge.
Kofa 7, Yuma 2
Playing the role of visitor, the Kofa Kings topped the Yuma Criminals. Kofa won five of the six singles matches and two of the three doubles matches en route to the win. Chile Limon, Aliya Chavez, Ariel Wilson, Athena Sandoval and Emily Zambrano all scored straight set wins for Kofa on the day.
In doubles action, the No. 2 team of Wilson and Chavez, as well as the No. 3 group of Zambrano and Ivona Stamenkovic were credited with straight set victories for the Kings.