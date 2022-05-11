Harvest Preparatory Academy's mixed soccer team has brought home its second championship trophy to Yuma in four year.
The HPA Aguilas, made up of male and female players, beat Phoenix College Prep, 4-1, on Saturday in the Canyon Athletic Association's title game in Phoenix. The CAA is made up of charter and private high schools from around the state.
Forward Carlos Corral and midfielder Brayan Lino each scored two goals for Harvest Prep. Three of those goals came in the first period, enabling the Aguilas to overcome what coach Felipe Gomez described as a case of early jitters.
"They were a little nervous before the game, but I talked with them and I assured that I too would be nervous playing against (Phoenix College Prep). I reminded them why we there, and that each of them had talent, and I think that motivated them and helped to calm their nerves."
Phoenix College Prep, which had the best record in league during the regular season, scored one goal during the title game, but Harvest Prep sealed the victory with a goal in the second period.
"We controlled the entire game, and it was a game of greater domination than we had in the first game against them," Gomez said. "That time the score was 5-4 (in favor of Harvest Prep)."
Harvest Prep finished the regular season with a record of nine wins, two losses and one tie, finishing first in their region and fourth in the division made up of eight charter or private high schools.
Harvest Prep previously won the mixed soccer title in 2018.