The Gila Ridge Hawks made it back-to-back wins by virtue of their 5-4 home victory over Kofa that was decided in the final inning.
Gila Ridge took a 4-1 lead into the top of the seventh but then surrendered three runs to Kofa which tied the game. The Hawks then were able to win it in walk-off fashion by scoring the final run of the contest in the bottom of the seventh.
Collectively, Gila Ridge posted 10 hits compared to six for Kofa. Sophomore Ryder Schultz led all players with three hits in the game. He also drove in a run and scored a pair himself for the Hawks. On the mound, Gila Ridge starter Aiden Schmidgall went six and one-third innings and picked up a no-decision. Reliever Keaton Young was the pitcher of record and was awarded the win.
Yuma High 9, Youngker 2
The Criminals improved their season mark to 8-14 with their third straight win Wednesday. With the game tied at 1-1, Yuma busted the game open with a seven-run fourth inning that all but sealed the victory.
Yuma junior Justin Bouts earned a complete-game win on the mound and also contributed offensively with four RBIs including a three-run home run. According to Yuma head coach Nick Johnson, his club is in the midst of its best stretch the entire season.
“The whole team was locked in the moment we got off the bus today,” Johnson said after the game. “I’ve been a little bit more tougher on everybody in practice recently and it definitely worked today.”
PREP GOLF
YC wins at Gregory School
The Yuma Catholic golf team won its meet Wednesday at the Poston Butte Golf Course. With a team score of 159, YC was nine strokes better than runner-up Pusch Ridge Christian. The Gregory School was third (181) followed by Florence (188).
Individually, Luke Stallworth led the way for the Shamrocks with a score of 35. Brennan Reese (38), Elizabeth Felix (39), Braden Hunt (40) and Austin Estes (42) rounded out Yuma Catholic’s top five.