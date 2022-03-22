The Gila Ridge Hawks made things interesting in the final inning Tuesday, but eventually fell to the Sunrise Mountain Mustangs at home 4-3.
Gila Ridge fell behind early as they surrendered a run in the top of the first. Two more Sunrise runs would cross the plate in the fourth followed by one more in the sixth.
The Hawks mounted a three-run rally in the game’s final inning, but could not complete the comeback bid falling one run shy of the Mustangs. Collectively, the Hawks recorded two hits offensively. Freshman Aimee Cisneros went 1-for-4 on the day and drove in two runs. She also scored a run of her own. Meanwhile, Hawks teammate Isabella Burke went 1-for-3 with a run scored in defeat.
Cibola 14, Dobson 4
In other softball action Tuesday, the Cibola Raiders took care of business on the road against Dobson in a five-inning affair. After a big six-run first inning, the Raiders tacked on four more in fourth and fifth innings to cruise to a decisive win. All told, the Cibola offense notched 12 hits in the game compared to six for Dobson.
Cibola junior Mischa Mathews enjoyed a 3-for-4 performance at the plate with three runs scored and five RBIs. Starting pitcher Stephanie Cortazar tossed four and two-thirds innings and tallied nine strikeouts in the victory.
PREP BASEBALL
Kofa 2, Yuma 1
The Kofa Kings went on the road and held off the Yuma Criminals in a closely contested affair. In the bottom of the seventh and down by one, Yuma had the tying run at third base before Kofa managed to close the door on a Yuma comeback bid.
Kofa tallied eight hits compared to six for Yuma. Sophomore Damian Cabrera went 1-for-3 with an RBI double in defeat for the Criminals. Meanwhile, Justin Bouts went five and two-thirds innings on the mound and struck out four in the loss for Yuma High.
PREP GOLF
YC 168, Odyssey 222
The Yuma Catholic boys golf team had little trouble putting away Odyssey Institute at the Sundance Golf Course in Buckeye Tuesday. Individually, Brody Driedger led the Shamrocks with a 38 on the afternoon. He was followed by Brennan Reese (40), Austin Estes (41), Elizabeth Felix (41), Luke Stallworth (43), Aasher Barrows (44) and Braden Hunt (45).
BOYS PREP TENNIS
Antelope 6, Florence 3
The Antelope Union Rams won four of its six singles matches in a road triumph over the Florence Gophers. At No. 2, Johnathan Reed topped Evan Quick in straight sets 6-2, 6-1. At the No. 4 spot, Antelope’s Ethan Holiday earned a 6-2, 6-4 win over Henry Coulter. At the No. 5 slot, Jaime Villafana was a 6-0, 6-0 winner over Shilo Sanchez. In the final singles matchup, Juan Villafranca won 6-2, 6-1 over Roberto Aranda.