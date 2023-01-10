At Kofa High’s Rillos Gymnasium, an excited murmur hummed through the crowd as Kofa and San Luis went through warm-ups. Butterflies fluttered in the stomachs of the players, as they were getting ready to make history in front of friends, family, students and staff of both schools.

This was no ordinary basketball game though, as for the first time in both Kofa and San Luis history, the two sides faced off in Unified Basketball.

