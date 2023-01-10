At Kofa High’s Rillos Gymnasium, an excited murmur hummed through the crowd as Kofa and San Luis went through warm-ups. Butterflies fluttered in the stomachs of the players, as they were getting ready to make history in front of friends, family, students and staff of both schools.
This was no ordinary basketball game though, as for the first time in both Kofa and San Luis history, the two sides faced off in Unified Basketball.
A sport sanctioned by the AIA in conjunction with Special Olympics Arizona (SOAZ), Unified Basketball is a sport established to foster inclusion, camaraderie and the development of meaningful relationships between students with intellectual disabilities (Unified Athletes) and students without intellectual disabilities (Unified Partners) as high school athletes, teammates and training partners.
With coaches, referees, fans and even announcements for the starting lineups, everything about Tuesday’s contest between the Kings and the Sidewinders felt like a real, genuine competition equal to intricacies of their varsity counterparts.
“We had a good-sized crowd out there, announced the starters and played great basketball, the kids had such a good time,” Kofa athletic director Joe Daily said. “We want to show that we are inclusive schools and everybody who comes here should have a great time, whether that is playing sports like basketball or joining clubs, everyone should have that high school experience.”
“It’s an amazing opportunity for our kids down at San Luis,” San Luis athletic director Joe Kapugia added. “I know they really enjoy participating and hopefully it gains more traction in the future. The goal is to have a unified sport for all three seasons.”
The commitment to this experience even goes down to months of preparation. Kofa head coach Alan Rach had his team practicing all the way back in November, and was super eager to see the payoff of his players’ hard work.
“I have always had a heart for underprivileged kids or kids with special needs, and I love basketball,” Rach said. “They were so excited, but because of the crowd and how long we’ve been preparing for this, they were a little nervous. Once they started to score, their faces lit up and they got into it.”
Kofa won 26-4, but Rach explained that his group, despite the swung scoreline, played with sportsmanship and integrity, with most of his Unified Athletes scoring the points.
Kofa will go on to play Yuma High and Gila Ridge, before the big Unified Basketball Tournament at San Luis, in which all Yuma County Schools fielding a unified team will participate.