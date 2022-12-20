MARANA – The Yuma Catholic Shamrocks varsity boys wrestling team fell just short at the Mountain View Marana Duals over the weekend, finishing second to fellow Yuma County school Kofa 42-36.

En route to the finals, YC defeated Bradshaw Mountain 58-24, before falling to the host, Mountain View, 43-42. The Shamrocks are now 23-5 in duals and finished with 11 placers in the tournament.

