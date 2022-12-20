MARANA – The Yuma Catholic Shamrocks varsity boys wrestling team fell just short at the Mountain View Marana Duals over the weekend, finishing second to fellow Yuma County school Kofa 42-36.
En route to the finals, YC defeated Bradshaw Mountain 58-24, before falling to the host, Mountain View, 43-42. The Shamrocks are now 23-5 in duals and finished with 11 placers in the tournament.
Trent Blomquist was the only first place finisher for the Shamrocks, taking victory in 185 pound weight class. 10 other Shamrocks placed.
Hunter Hancock (150), Max McVicker (285) – second place
Easton Jones (138) – third place
Khel Lipumano (113), Antonio Gil (165) – fourth place
Josh Rodriguez (132), Juan Flores (215) – fifth
Javier Lopez (120), Alex Miller (144), Tayt Ford (175) – sixth place
For Kofa, Damian Moreno (113) was crowned one of three Most Outstanding Wrestlers for the tournament. Moreno took first in his weight class, as well as Arturo Anaya, who finished first at 157 pounds. Kofa had seven other wrestlers finish in the top six.
Daniel Alire (106) – second place
Jose Gael Moreno (126), Adrian Calleros (175), Loren Phillips (190) – third place
Manuel Sanchez (120), Jose Rodriguez (138), Diego Villafana (144) – fifth place.
Yuma Catholic wrestles again on Dec. 30-31 at the Mile High Challenge at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott. Kofa returns on Jan. 4 to face Independence and Millennium at Millenium High School in Goodyear.