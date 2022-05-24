On Tuesday afternoon, Kofa senior track and field specialist Sonny Garcia officially chose the next destination to continue his athletic career.
Garcia, a Yuma native, signed a National Letter of Intent to compete at Paradise Valley, a two-year community college in Phoenix. He plans to specialize in the discus and shot put events at the next level.
Garcia reveals that Paradise Valley was a good fit for him because his older brother Eddie, who also once played on the Kofa varsity football team, currently lives in the Phoenix area.
According to Garcia, he says the two biggest highlights of his senior track season came when he won the city championship in the discus event by over 20 feet, and won the city title in the shot put by over seven feet.
As it turned out, the Kofa senior also qualified for statewide competition in the shot put and was ranked eighth overall in the state in that event by season’s end. While he was happy to earn the recognition of being within the top 10, Garcia states he was expecting a better result.
“It was nice to get eighth, but deep down, I believe I could have done better,” Garcia tells The Yuma Sun. “It gives me something to shoot for as I continue.”
Track and field is not the only varsity sport Garcia participated in during his time as a Kofa King. He played multiple positions on the varsity football team during his sophomore and senior seasons, and also competed in golf as a junior.
In fact, Garcia says his real passion was football at one time, and he simply looked at track as a way to say in shape during the offseason. However, after three years of competing in high school track and field, Garcia’s interests eventually took him in a completely different direction.
“I played football in middle school, and I continued playing it here. Whether it was offense, defense or special teams, I was always on the field, I played everywhere,” Garcia adds. “Then during the COVID shutdown, track was something I could continue by myself and I developed a comfort level with the sport, so I figure I might as well continue in it in college.”
From an academic standpoint, the discus and shotput specialist says he plans to pursue an education in fire science as well as mathematics.
“Becoming a firefighter is always something I wanted to do since I was a little kid. Paradise Valley has a very good fire science program, so it looks like a great fit for me,” Garcia adds. “I also really like math and all the problem solving skills you need to be successful at it, so I would like to continue learning more about that subject as well.”