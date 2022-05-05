On Thursday afternoon, a press conference was held at Kofa High School as former Lady King soccer standout and Yuma native Cassandra Sandoval officially signed her National Letter of Intent to continue playing at the collegiate level.
Sandoval will be taking her talents to Portland, Oregon where she will play for the Multnomah Lions of the NAIA. During the recruiting process, Sandoval revealed other schools such as Bluefield State College in West Virginia, as well as Lake Eerie College in Ohio expressed interest.
A bit overwhelmed at the recruitment process at first, Sandoval says she did not have the opportunity to take an in-person recruiting visit to her school of choice. Nonetheless, she eventually came to the conclusion that Multnomah was the right fit.
“They were very welcoming and very patient throughout the whole process,” Sandoval tells The Yuma Sun. “I hope to grow as a person on and off the field there, be open minded and make connections with my new teammates. I’m looking forward to new adventures.”
Academically, the former Kofa Lady King says she wants to study English and may have an interest in going to law school after her playing days conclude. On the field, Sandoval, who played sweeper at the high school level, envisions herself as a winger or a right back in college.
The future college athlete began playing soccer at the age of five. However, it was during her years at Centennial Middle School that Sandoval began focusing even more energy into the sport.
“I love soccer, whatever I’m feeling emotionally, I can express it through soccer. It makes me feel super happy that everything I’ve worked for up to this point has paid off,” Sandoval continues.
A team captain for the Kings this past season, Sandoval says she also has ambitions to earn that status at the collegiate level as well. According to Sandoval, being given the responsibility of team captain was one of the greatest accomplishments of her high school career.
“Leading the team through adversity and also qualifying for state was so exciting. Displaying confidence and not being fearful on the field are key aspects to being a captain,” Sandoval adds.