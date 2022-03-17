LUBBOCK, TX – The No. 8 seed Arizona Western Lady Matadors (30-2) advanced to the third round with a 60-46 win over the nine seed South Georgia Tech Jets on Thursday afternoon.
The Lady Matadors held off a late South Georgia Tech run to win the program’s second-ever game at the NJCAA DI Women’s Basketball Championship.
Matadors jumped out to a 10-0 lead sparked by a pair of threes hit by Buse Utku and Faith Silva. Miza Gilberto beat the defense down the floor for a layup, forcing a South Georgia Tech timeout at the seven-minute mark.
Silva finished the game with 10 points while Utku ended the day with six points and seven rebounds in the win.
Teresa Da Silva knocked in her first three of the game before Gilberto converted inside and the Matadors extended their lead to 23-6 late in the first quarter and would take a 23-8 lead into the second.
The Lady Matadors pushed the lead out to 33-14 before the Jets cut the Arizona Western lead to 13 at 33-20 with a 6-0 run late in the second quarter before Christeina Bryan hit a shot from the baseline at the buzzer, giving the Lady Matadors a 35-20 lead at the half.
Da Silva scored 12 of her 18 points in the first half as the Lady Matadors just under 40 percent from the field but held South Georgia Tech to just 26.7 percent shooting.
The Lady Matadors opened the half on a 5-0 run, all scored by Silva as Arizona Western pushed out their lead to 40-20 in the first few minutes of the second half.
South Georgia Tech would answer with a 9-0 run to trim the Lady Matadors’ lead down to 40-29 at the four-minute mark of the third quarter before Kristol Ayson stopped the run with a layup. Da Silva knocked in a three from the wing to stretch the lead back out to 16 at 45-29 to end the third quarter.
Bryan layup stopped the Jets' run to put the Lady Matadors back up 12 at 49-37 early in the fourth quarter. South Georgia Tech would carve away at the Lady Matadors’ lead, trimming it down to nine at 49-40 before Bryan stopped the run with a bucket underneath.
Bryan finished the game as the team’s second-leading scorer with 11 points.
Da Silva put the game out of reach with under two minutes to play, hitting a corner three to push the lead to 58-40 as the Matadors closed out the Jets, 60-46 to advance to the quarterfinals.
The Lady Matadors will play Tyler Junior College on Saturday at 1:00 pm CST at Rip Griffin Center.