The Arizona Western College Lady Matadors’ softball team (13-38, 8-34) split a doubleheader with Scottsdale (8-34, 6-34) losing game one 15-13 before taking game two 11-4 on Wednesday afternoon in Scottsdale.
The Lady Matadors rally fell short in game one, dropping a back-and-forth contest with the Fighting Artichokes, 15-13.
Arizona Western opened the scoring with a pair of runs in the first inning thanks to an Abigail Ibarra two-run home run, giving the Lady Matadors a 2-0 lead.
Scottsdale responded with five runs in the bottom of the frame before the Lady Matadors were able to make it a one-run game with two runs in the third inning thanks to an Angela Oros two-run homer, cutting the deficit to 5-4.
After Scottsdale scored two in the bottom of the inning, the Lady Matadors tied the game at 7-7 with three runs in the fourth inning on an RBI double from Desiree Moran, a wild pitch, and an Ibarra RBI single.
Scottsdale would go on to score seven runs over the next two frames before the Lady Matadors were able to get four back in the sixth inning on an Oros grand slam.
The Fighting Artichokes added an insurance run in the sixth inning and then the Lady Matadors would try and rally in the seventh scoring a pair of runs on a Jocelyn Hernandez two-run home run but that was all they could gather in the inning, falling 15-13.
Oros finished the game 2-for-4 with two home runs, driving in six runs while Ibarra went 3-for-5 with three runs batted in. Hernandez finished 3-for-4 with two runs batted in, in the loss.
The Lady Matadors kept the offense going in game two, outslugging the Fighting Artichokes and earning a split with an 11-4 win.
After the two teams traded scoreless innings, the Lady Matadors opened the scoring in the fourth inning with a two-spot, taking a 2-0 lead thanks to a Lynette Niebla RBI double and a Moran RBI single.
The Lady Matadors made it a 5-0 lead with three runs in the fifth on a Hannah Evans-Tapia three-run home run.
After Scottsdale scored three runs in their half of the fifth, the Lady Matadors scored a run in the sixth on a Christina Robles double before scoring five in the seventh as Arizona Western cruised to an 11-4 win.
Elisa Garcia went 4-for-4 in the win while Evans-Tapia went 1-for-4, driving in four runs. The Lady Matadors head to Mesa on Saturday for a doubleheader beginning at noon.