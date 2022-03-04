After some initial first half struggles, the Lady Matadors went on to beat the Eastern Arizona Gila Monsters 68-56 in Friday night’s Region 1 district championship game at The House.
By virtue of the win, AWC earns an automatic bid to the NJCAA Division 1 Women’s National Tournament, to be played in Lubbock, Texas. It is the program’s first national tournament berth since 2002 and the second tournament berth in team history.
Things got off to a slow start for Arizona Western as they quickly found themselves behind 9-0. With 6:26 remaining in the first quarter, AWC finally broke the ice offensively with a bank shot from freshman standout Alliance Ndiba, who made her return to the lineup for the first time since Jan. 29.
AWC’s offense began rounding into shape towards the end of the quarter, but the Matadors were still down 21-16 after the first 10 minutes were in the books.
The second quarter started out well for the Matadors as they enjoyed a 7-0 run in the early moments. A corner three-pointer from sophomore guard Faith Silva inside six minutes to go in the half allowed AWC to tie things up at 23-23. The Matadors remained close to the visiting Gila Monsters for the remainder of the quarter but still trailed 29-28 by intermission.
The third period was where AWC took control. Silva connected again from downtown for the opening hoop of the second half which gave the Matadors its first lead of the ballgame at 31-29.
Thanks to a barrage of hot outside shooting, strong perimeter ball movement and aggressive penetration off the dribble, AWC put together a 17-3 run to start the second half and led 45-32 inside of five minutes to go in the third. However, the Gila Monsters pulled to within six points by the end of the quarter and AWC led 50-44 heading into the fourth.
Pushing its lead back to 10 early in the fourth, an unfortunate turn of events befell the Matadors. As Ndiba was working in the post with possession of the ball, she fell to the floor clutching her right leg and lost control of the ball. At the next dead ball, she was helped off the floor and did not return to the game.
With Ndiba unable to help her club down the stretch, Eastern Arizona pulled to within four points at 54-50. The Matadors got some timely hoops from other players as freshman guard Amy Hosking connected with a floater in the lane to push AWC’s lead to 56-50 inside three minutes to go.
Moments later, a Matadors steal and transition opportunity led to a layup by freshman guard Kristol Ayson, who was also fouled on the play. Although she missed the ensuing free throw, the home crowd erupted in excitement as the Matadors led 58-50.
AWC outscored Eastern Arizona 10-6 from that point to salt away the victory and give the Matadors its first national tournament bid in 20 years. Teresa Da Silva of AWC led all scorers with 19 points on 5-of-13 shooting from the field. Meanwhile, Silva and Ndiba each had 13.