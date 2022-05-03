The Arizona Western Lady Matadors (12-37, 7-33) were swept in a doubleheader, losing 10-2 and 9-4 to Central Arizona (45-6, 36-6) on Tuesday afternoon at Charlie Dine Softball Field.
The Vaqueras used a big six-run inning to pull away from the Lady Matadors in game one as Arizona Western dropped the opener 10-2.
Central Arizona would open the scoring in the first inning, scoring the game’s first run on a double before Lady Matadors’ starter Elisa Garcia was able to strand a pair of runners with a strikeout to keep the deficit at 1-0.
The Lady Matadors tied the game up at 1-1 in the second inning thanks to a sacrifice fly off the bat of Jocelyn Hernandez.
Central Arizona took the lead back in the top of the third inning, scoring three runs on a three-run homer, giving the Vaqueras a 4-1 lead.
Arizona Western cut into the deficit in the third inning, scoring a run thanks to a two-out RBI single from Angela Oros trimming Central Arizona's lead to 4-2.
Central Arizona sent 10 batters to the plate in the fifth inning and scored six runs to pull away from the Lady Matadors.
Oros finished the game 2-for-3 with an RBI while Desiree Moran picked up a pair of hits, going 2-for-3 in the loss.
Central Arizona would open the scoring in game two just as they did in game one, scoring in the first inning as this time the Vaqueras scored a pair in the first to take a 2-0 lead.
Lady Matadors tied the game up in the second inning thanks to a Vaqueras error and an RBI single off the bat of Jocelynn Hernandez, evening the score at 2-2.
Central Arizona took the lead back with a run in the third and added four runs in the fourth inning to push their lead to 7-2.
Jocelyn Hernandez pulled the Lady Matadors to within four runs with an RBI single in the sixth inning, cutting Central Arizona's lead to 7-3.
After Central Arizona added two more runs, the Lady Matadors added a run on a bases-loaded walk but would leave the bases loaded, losing 9-4.
Iliana Manzano finished the game with three hits going 3-for-4 with an RBI while Jocelyn Hernandez also picked up three hits, finishing a perfect 3-for-3.
The Lady Matadors are back in action on Wednesday, heading to Scottsdale for a doubleheader with the Fighting Artichokes beginning at 1:00 pm.