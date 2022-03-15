Nearly two weeks removed from a Region 1 championship, the Arizona Western College Lady Matadors are prepared to take the court for their next game on Thursday.
The Matadors arrived in Lubbock, Texas on Tuesday where they will participate in the second round of the National Junior College Athletic Association Division 1 Tournament. AWC enters the 24-team field as the eighth-seed and are among the eight tournament teams to have a first-round bye.
With Wednesday being an off-day for the club, the Matadors will keep a close eye on the game between 24th seed Monroe College of New York and ninth seed South Georgia Tech. AWC will face the winner of that game Thursday at 2 p.m. According to Matadors head coach Patrick Cunningham, he is not ruling out the possibility of the lower seeded Monroe advancing to face his Arizona Western squad.
“Everybody is penciling in South Georgia Tech, but Monroe is a good team and you can’t rule them out. They are a good team and they will play hard for sure,” Cunningham tells The Yuma Sun. “We will be prepared no matter who we face, but it will be a fun game to see and scout our next opponent.”
On the injury front for the Matadors, Cunningham says freshman standout Alliance Ndiba is listed as probable heading into Thursday’s tournament game. On March 4, the Division 1 Women’s Player of the Year exited the second half of AWC’s regional title game with a re-aggravation to he surgically repaired right knee. The Matadors coach remains confident in the rest of his overall team depth should Ndiba be limited due to injury.
“It was an encouraging sign that Alliance wanted to get back out on the court to help her team, but we decided it was best for her long-term health to keep her out for the rest of that game,” Cunningham states. “We’ve told our other forward Christeina Bryan to expect to play big minutes in the front court if Alliance can’t go. I expect Christeina to provide us with solid rebounding and defense if she’s called upon.”
Overall, Cunningham stresses the importance of maintaining the same style of play during tournament competition as AWC has displayed all season up to this point.
“My main message to the team is just to remind everybody that they belong here and they’ve earned the right to keep playing. Offense may come and go and teams can go on runs, but as long as we play consistent defense and rebound the basketball, we can give ourselves a shot to advance,” the coach continues. “We can’t get too high during our hot streaks or think we’re out of during a cold spell. As long as we trust our teammates and be inner dependent, we’ll be fine.”