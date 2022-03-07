The Arizona Western Lady Matadors women’s basketball team was named the No. 8 seed in the 2022 NJCAA DI Women’s Basketball National Tournament during the tournament’s selection show on Sunday, earning a first-round bye.
The Lady Matadors will play their first game in the national tournament on Thursday, March 17 against the winner of the No. 9 seeded South Georgia Tech and the No. 24 seed Monroe (NY).
The 2022 NJCAA DI Women’s Basketball National Tournament is being hosted by Lubbock Christian University in Lubbock, Texas with all games being played at the Rip Griffin Center.
The Lady Matadors are making their first trip to the NJCAA DI Women’s Basketball National Tournament since 2002 when the Lady Matadors finished sixth in Salina, Kansas.