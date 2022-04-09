YUMA, Ariz. – The Arizona Western Lady Matadors (11-26, 6-22) were swept in a doubleheader by Eastern Arizona (32-8, 24-6) on Saturday afternoon, losing game one 5-1 before falling in game two 14-11.
The Arizona Western Lady Matadors fell behind early and saw their rally fall short in a doubleheader opening loss to the Gila Monsters.
Eastern Arizona batted ten times in the top of the first inning, recording five hits on their way to a four-run frame to take an early 4-0 lead before the Lady Matadors stepped to the plate.
Eastern Arizona added a fifth run in the fifth inning before Angela Oros would drive in the only run of the game for the Lady Matadors with a single in the bottom of the fifth to cut the deficit to 5-1.
The Lady Matadors put the first two batters on to start the seventh but would strand both runners, losing their straight game.
Christina Robles finished the game 3-for-4 while Desiree Moran picked up two hits in a 2-for-4 performance. Elisa Garcia threw three scoreless innings in relief.
Arizona Western scored 11 unanswered runs but their rally fell short, dropping a wild second game, 14-11 to the Gila Monsters.
After the Gila Monsters added six more runs in the top of the third, the Lady Matadors got on the board in the bottom half with a pair of runs thanks to an RBI double from Robles and an Abigail Ibarra RBI single to cut the deficit to 14-2.
The Lady Matadors used a pair of home runs to keep the game alive in the fifth inning. Oros started the five-run inning with a three-run homer before Iliana Manzano capped the frame with a two-run shot to cut the Gila Monsters’ lead to 14-7.
Desiree Moran knocked in the Lady Matadors’ eighth run of the game with a single in the seventh before Ibarra smashed a three-run home run but the Lady Matadors could not get any closer, losing the second game 14-11.
Robles finished the game with four hits, going 4-for-5 while Ibarra drove in five runs in a 2-for-4 performance. Moran went 3-for-5 with an RBI in the loss.
The Lady Matadors head out on the road on Tuesday, heading to Phoenix for a doubleheader with Paradise Valley beginning at 1:00 pm.