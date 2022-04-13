The Yuma Boys Baseball League has now expanded its operation.
The YBBL offers a competitive baseball league for children between the ages of 5-15 years old. With a total of six age divisions, the grassroots organization is now in the midst of its first year adding an instructional clinic at no extra cost to its current players.
The opening year of the program offers instruction to the 7-8 year old division, and well as the 9-10 year old group. As part of the clinic, young players get a chance to hone in on improving their overall baseball skills with the help of practice drills in a variety of sport-specific activities. Bunting, fielding, hitting and throwing drills are all part of the clinic's curriculum.
According to Dan Espino, the public information officer at the YBBL, there was a need for additional instruction beyond the regularly scheduled games that the league had previously provided.