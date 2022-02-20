In the Uninvitational at Yuma Golf & Country Club Cathy Francis and Donna Lalonde won low gross in the A flight with Tiffany Humer and Shannon Mason second. Nina Nyman and Bev Barker won low gross in the B flight with Kay Krasovetz and Jackie Kachel second. Terri Paden and Jana Garner won low net with the A flight with Dona Conzelman and Sandy Lee second. Linda Scott and Jolayne Williams won low net in the B flight with Linda Sandwich and Galynn Little second.
In the Women’s League at Foothills Par 3 Jill Grause, Peggy Chatwell and Georgia Juarez won gross. Cheryl Close, Nancy King and Dorothy Harker were the net winners. Colleen Carlson, Lorraine Weber, Cat Treadgold and Elaine Tremblay were on the winning team. In the Men’s League Gene Reynolds, Steve Bonnstetter and Michael Costello won gross. J Costello Jim Lucas and Howard Pickerill were the net winners. Rick Dupont, Terry Wright, Mark Deyo and James Marshall were on the winning team.
In the Women’s League at Foothills Executive Loretta Schneider, Linda Wilder and Maribeth Evens won gross. Carol Franzen, Mabel Kampstra and Laura Koepke were the net winners. Laurie Russell, Linda Murphy, Pat Green and Susan Jones were on the winning team. In the Men’s League Ken Dehart, John Cullen and Frank Russell won gross. Bob Lecorchick, Jeannot Levesque and Carl Hammons were the net winners. Dennis Wagner, DanMarek, Butch Ritten and Ric Brown were on the winning team.
In the Women’s League at Las Barrancas Loretta Schneider, Dawn Diamond and Dorothy Gartner won gross. Bobbi Bellusci, Myrna Hammermeister and Linda Murphy were the net winners. In the Silver League Mark Stoner, Leroy Rosen and Dale Constantinoff won gross. Doug Haun, Don Miller and Linda McLaughlin were the net winners. Jim Daly, Dave Hoffman, Frankie Allen and Gary Sather were on the winning team. In the Copper League Mardy Clark and Steve Gartner won gross. Paul Cook and Bryan Boechler were the net winners. Hubert Gartner, Frankie Allen, Gary Sather and Lee Estes were on the winning team.
In the Moose League Scramble at Mesa del Sol Jim Fitch, Shirley Shepley, Keith Swearingen and Mike Kendall won with a 69. Carol Johnson, Susan Jones, Jim Shelpey and Dana Brown were second at 72.
In the Can Am Men’s League at Mesa del Sol 3 of 4 best ball format Garry Sletten, Ray Butler, Jim Peterson and Steve Parrish won with 69 points. Leonard Berube, Garry Davidson, Dick Michael and Ken Givens were second at 67. Len Fallis and Jerry Olson drew 2 blind draws and were third with 65 points.
In Al’s Picks at Mesa del Sol Susie Larsson won first. Pinky Throckmorton was second, Jack Parker was third and Terri Paden fourth.
In the Mesa del Sol Ladies’ League individual play flight gross winners were Anita Rosemeyer, Jo Anne Lambert, Carrie Beloit and LeAnn Thom. Flight net winners were Selma Cusick, Terri Paden, Donna Sawatsky and Elizabeth Rinn.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s League individual play flight gross winners wer Curt Barber, Dennis Lund, Mike Wayrynen and Alan Young. Flight net winners were David Givens, Marty Schwab, Wayne Gunion and Pinky Throckmorton.
Hole in Ones: Lola Stone aced the 12th hole during the Uninvitatinoal at Yuma Golf & Country Club. Dustin Craig scored an Ace on the 5th at YGC&C. Neil Beckman used a 9 iron from 134 yards to make his first Ace ever on the 17th hole at Desert Hills. Kristi Harrington Aced the 7th at Foothills Par 3. Congratulations Aces!
Upcoming Events:
Saturday, February 26: Desert Hills Men’s Club individual gross and net modified Stableford. Contact miguelzendejas24@gmail.com.
Saturday, March 13: 12th Annual Military Freefall Instructors Scramble at Mesa del Sol. Contact mffs.golftour@hotmail.com or Todd Greene at 928-580-4108.
Saturday March 19: 6th Annual Right Turn for Yuma Veterans at Mesa del Sol. Contact www.rightturnyumavets.com, office@cfsyuma.com or call 928-783-2427.
Saturday March 26: Yuma Foothills Rotary Scramble at Coyote Wash. Contact dietmarus@yahoo.com or Dit Blackburn at 928-580-9929.
Saturday, March 26: 8th Annual Bridget’s Gift Scramble at Mesa del Sol. Contact bggolftourney@yahoo.com or Sandy at 928-446-6628.
To have your event or results listed in this column send your information to paul@stratisgolf.com