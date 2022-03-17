The No. 8 ranked Arizona Western Matadors (26-3) beat both Carthage JV 9-0 and Augsburg JV 19-0 in Tucson on Thursday.
Max Weller picked up three hits, going 3-for-4 with a double while Matadors’ pitchers combined to shutout Carthage, allowing just four hits in the win.
The Matadors jumped to an early lead by scoring a run in the first inning on a Noah Roberts RBI single before scoring three runs in the fourth inning on a Derek Suliz two-run triple and a Noah Marcelo RBI single to push the lead to 4-0.
Ben Fierenzi drove in a pair with a single in the fifth inning to extend the lead to 6-0 before Samuel Fabian would smack his eighth home run of the day, a three-run shot, to up the advantage to 9-0.
Fierenzi ended the game with a pair of hits while Marcelo wen 2-for-3. Michael Minaya struck out seven batters in 5.2 innings in the win.
Arizona Western finished the day with a 19-0 win over Augsburg JV led by Noah Marcelo who drove in six runs and homered.
The Matadors scored four runs in the first inning before scoring six in the second. Arizona Western added three more in the fourth inning and another six-spot in the fifth.
Derek Suliz went 2-for-4 with a double and drove in four runs while Luis Fernandez and Reece Longstaff each drove in a pair.
The Matadors finish their time in Tucson with a single game against Williston State on Friday at 9:00 am at the Kino Sports Complex.
BOYS PREP TENNIS
San Luis 7, Yuma High 2
The San Luis Sidewinders won at home over Yuma High Thursday afternoon. In singles play, Derick Aguirre, Cristian Garcia, Kevin Ceballos and Daniel Garcia all won their matches in straight sets for San Luis. Meanwhile in the No. 5 position, sophomore Jesus Meza notched a 6-3, 3-6, 10-7 victory of Yuma’s Osmar Aranda.
Kofa 8, Camelback 1
Aside for the No. 1 singles match, the Kofa Kings won every other competition during their home meet with Camelback. Diego Ambriz, Xavier Salcedo, Luis and Edgar Rodriguez as well as Nikkola Corpus all earned match wins on the day for the Kings.
Gila Ridge 6, Cibola 3
Gila Ridge picked up a road win by winning every singles match from the No. 3-6 positions. Elend and Aeden Hudson, Blake Thompson and Isaiah Harrington all picked up wins in singles play for the Hawks.